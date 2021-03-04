Yankton Area Arts recently wrapped up our fiscal year and put together a video highlighting the past year. Available on our YouTube page, the video celebrates the strong start we had in 2020 as well as the challenges we faced. I want to thank all those who have made additional contributions to our organization in the last year. You give us hope and you remind us why we continue to educate, advocate and enrich Yankton by integrating the arts into the community! Thank you!
Currently on display at GAR Hall is a special exhibit we are calling “Youth and More!” Each year, YAA celebrates Youth Art Month in March by highlighting local artists from area schools. This year we are featuring Sacred Heart Middle School under the instruction of Angela Kronaizl and Isaura Solis. Additionally, we are giving space and celebration to adult artists with disabilities including students from Ability Building Services under the instruction of Jessi Koch. When you view the art created by fifth grade students and a 90-year-old man with Parkinson’s side by side, you truly understand that the arts are a lifetime activity, good for both mental and emotional acuity. This exhibit is on display all month long through April 1. A reception honoring all the artists will take place on Friday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m.
YAA is celebrating a birthday this month! On March 19, 1975, YAA was granted non-profit status and we are in the mood to celebrate! We will be posting some memories on our social media as we celebrate 46 years! We are also looking ahead to 2025 when we will be 50 years old! We will be planning a year of fun arts activities and programming. If you would like to help us plan our 50th celebration, please contact us and be a part of the fun!
Our calendar is starting to feel like we are getting back to normal! We are working with Lauren Walker who is teaching lots of classes at GAR Hall. You can see what classes she has scheduled by following her Facebook page, “Lauren and Painting.” Additionally, Roger Dietrich will be teaching a Bird Watching class at GAR Hall in April. Learn more and get signed up by visiting our arts calendar at https://YanktonAreaArts.org.
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor, and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
