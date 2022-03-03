In a literal sense, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could already be considered a “world war.” That is, the entire world seems to be glued to it — watching it unfold either on television or their phones — and is, thus, invested in it to some degree. (Of course, when one of the combatants threatens to use nuclear weapons, that might draw your attention, too.) Social media timelines have been flooded with reports and videos streaming from the Ukraine region, in the process swaying opinions across the planet. It seems we all have a front seat to the conflict.
As such, this “world war” has tended to lend some sobering perspective to many other aspects of our lives.
This week, my Twitter feed has been filled with news of the war intermixed with other news. This has created jarring transitions while scrolling, seeing a destroyed church in one image followed immediately by someone’s take on who is on the bubble for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament or someone else explaining why Skittles should qualify as breakfast food. That kind of wildly surreal flow happens all the time, but now the contrast feels dramatically stronger.
Such was the case earlier this week as I saw news and images from Ukraine on the same timeline as the latest dispatches from Major League Baseball’s labor negotiations, where an 11th-hour effort to end a lockout failed, scuttling the start of spring training and causing the cancellation of the first few games of the regular season.
With that, seeing what’s happening in Ukraine, then comparing it to what’s happening in baseball, makes me care about the latter practically not at all right now.
That surely can’t be good news for baseball, which looks petty and painfully insignificant as it screams for attention amid busy timelines filled with more pressing concerns either from the other side of the world or from myriad other things, great and small, that are actually NOT canceled.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the game’s current labor issues, noting what a massive mistake it was to delay the start of spring training in the face of the recent successes enjoyed by other sports. And in normal times, this ridiculous lockout by Major League Baseball owners would likely have far more people invested in it.
But right now, baseball’s standoff seems like a pathetic, embarrassing whimper and a shocking lack of perspective.
The thing is, we could really use baseball right now.
One thing the game has always provided this country is some healthy distraction amid troubled times. This is why, for instance, President Franklin Roosevelt urged the game to carry on through World War II, for he saw it as a diverting tonic for a war-weary populace.
At this moment, seeing baseball players in spring training games in Florida and Arizona, just like they always do, might have provided a little relief from far weightier matters.
Instead, we’re getting baseball dispatches about failed negotiations and revenue hang-ups — things that fade away completely in the ferocious headwinds of this moment.
Baseball has struck out.
Unquestionably, baseball — like every other sport — is a relatively trivial matter when games are played, but it’s even less than that when it can’t even find its way onto the field.
Then again, don’t forget that this “trivial” matter also has real consequences on players, fans, vendors, businesses and municipalities that count on the revenue the games generate. It will hurt them a lot.
But it’s hard to care at this moment as we watch a war unfold and a future twist with each passing day.
Baseball might have offered a fleeting escape from those worries, but it couldn’t even manage to do that for us.
Instead, we are focused on that “world war” in Eastern Europe, and right now, it’s a world where baseball, with all its self-inflicted wounds, has made itself less relevant than ever.
