In South Dakota, we take pride in our citizen Legislature, which only meets in session less than 40 days each year.

But not surprisingly, the business of governing the state continues year-round. While most of the attention shifts to the executive branch and the governor’s office, your elected legislators are still busy at work. Our legislative branch plays an important role in enacting laws and overseeing the executive branch’s actions — a function we learned in government class in school known commonly as “checks and balances” between the three branches of government.

