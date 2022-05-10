When it comes to commercial development at Yankton’s 31st and Broadway, the Rolling Stones may have said it best: “You can’t always get what you want … but sometimes, you get what you need.”
When the city came into possession of that prime piece of real estate several years ago, what community officials, residents and others wanted — or, more properly, hoped for or imagined — was a major retailer purchasing the land and setting up a centerpiece shopping attraction that could bolster the city’s retail sector.
But since then, nationwide retail shopping habits have changed dramatically, and strategies have shifted to other directions.
On Monday, Yankton got what it needed when the City Commission approved the sale of eight acres of land to Paradigm Technologies, Inc., described as “a high-tech, light manufacturer and retailer of custom sporting arms.”
While it may not be the opportunity that was imagined years ago, the new tenant brings a promising presence to what is otherwise an undeveloped space and puts the land onto the city tax rolls. Also, Paradigm offers the potential for expansion and a retail presence.
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo lauded the $200,000 deal as being “big for the city.”
On Monday night, he noted, “With the retail sector the way it is and how that game has changed with online shopping and everything, we had some property on the north side of town we thought might be specifically retail, big-box sorts of things. We’ve learned, very definitively, over the last few years that those sorts of opportunities don’t exist for Yankton or other communities our size.”
In an aptly named sense, the deal with Paradigm Technologies reflects the paradigm shift in retail realities and municipal development here in the third decade of the 21st century.
The company’s local plans currently call for a 40,000-plus-square-foot facility that will run in the $4.2-$5 million range.
The new company should fit in quite well with this area, where outdoors recreation is a major draw.
The expansion potential of the company is also intriguing.
“We make the stock and the barrel in-house and make the action components in-house, and within the next two years, are going to start making projectiles and then loaded rounds, so there is what would be a non-typical mix of manufacturing, and then there is a retail component,” Dr. Kyle Kenfield of Paradigm Technologies, Inc., told the City Commission. “We have an expansion plan in place and it’s in the event that we decide to move to other products. We have a couple of other products outlined that we like that we think are well-suited to the processes that we’ve developed.”
Thus, the business should be a nice complement not only to Yankton’s industrial base but also to its recreational sector, particularly in terms of hunting and target shooting.
While this development may not have been what was envisioned years ago, it is nevertheless a major step forward at a high-profile crossroad. As it stands now, this deal should be a definite plus for Yankton.
