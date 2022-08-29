Back when my grandfather was alive, I loved listening to him and my dad and the uncles talk about farming. During the fall, this would often turn to conversations about land sales and the value of land. My grandfather, a farmer who lived through the Great Depression, never really believed what people would pay for farmland. Now, as a farm estate planning attorney, I have to admit I sometimes scratch my head about land values.
But appraisers do not scratch their heads about values. Appraisers can look at a house, a shed, an acre of land, you name it, and they can tell you exactly what each is worth based on several different methods. I’ve worked with a lot of appraisers over the years. A lot of them are quiet and focused individuals. Many of them are at or nearing retirement.
It is really hard to become an appraiser. In addition to significant coursework, you essentially have to do several years’ worth of “internship” type work to get licensed to be an appraiser. Of course, to do an internship, you need an appraiser to work under, but as the industry ages, this gets harder for new entrants. Plus, many appraisers do not want or cannot afford to sponsor a new appraiser as the cost of the internship are born entirely on that private business.
Over the last several months, appraisers have been in the political crossfires. It has been well-reported that one of Gov. Noem’s children struggled to obtain her appraiser’s license. She ultimately did obtain her license, but through the process, the Executive Director Sherri Bren of the South Dakota Appraisal Board was forced to retire and ultimately received a settlement for wrongful termination. This upset the appraisal industry that really loved and valued Sherri.
I have to give Gov. Noem credit, though. In spite of the politics that the above events produced for her, she continued to work on revisions to the appraisal licensing process to make it easier for people to become licensed appraisers. Unfortunately, the proposed plan fell short of achieving this goal. Every Republican and Democratic member of the Rules Review Committee concluded that the proposed plan needs more work.
The proposal was to create an appraisal “Experience Training Program,” ideally at SDSU. Instead of new entrants needing a sponsor in the industry, the internship would essentially be conducted under the watchful eye of a SDSU appraisal professor. More or less, the experience would be similar to or at least mirror graduate level coursework for other type of licensed professions like lawyers, doctors, nurses, etc.
It is a good idea, so why did we all vote against it? That devil in the details. In particular, the rules did not actually define the internship experience, like how many hours are necessary or exactly how the oversight and review of work would be done. This would be decided by one person at the Department of Labor and one person at SDSU. We were all uncomfortable giving that type of authority to two people with no oversight. We also heard testimony from several articulate appraisers that the appraisal internship is really the key to become a qualified appraiser, and since these rules did not adequately define this part of the program, there were real risks that the program could produce people without the requisite training to do appraisals.
This would be a big problem because while appraisers are a small group, they are a critical industry particularly for our banking industry. If the appraisals justifying a home or farm mortgage were inaccurate, we would all end up paying for it, one way or another, like in 2009.
Frankly, I am a little surprised that an agreement could not be reached. All agree the industry is important. All agree we need to do something different. All agree appraisers need substantial training early in their career. To me, this situation is the definition of politics: everyone agrees on something, but nothing gets done. My hope is that the industry and the S.D. Department of Labor can put their past differences behind them and reach an agreement that leads to more appraisers in South Dakota.
