The story of the global spread of the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, is actually (or, at least) two stories: the virus itself and the response to it. To date, neither one has been particularly encouraging, for a variety of reasons.
In this space today, we’re more interested in the latter — and in particular, the local preparedness for what may be coming.
A story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, fittingly titled “Battle Plans,” looked at how local health officials are preparing to deal with COVID-19 when or if it shows up in the Yankton area. The good news is those officials aren’t waiting for the virus’s possible arrival to figure out how to deal with it.
“We are just in the planning phase, making sure that our facility is prepared,” said Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH). “We have done a number of things in coordination with the state. We are planning for the possibility of having a large influx of patients. We hope that doesn’t happen, of course, but we are planning for it. We are ready for it.”
Obviously, we don’t know yet what scope that might entail — if at all — but it’s comforting to see that steps are proactively being taken for whatever scenario arises.
Healy stressed that the hospital is also working with other medical facilities in the area to formulate a coordinated response.
“We are also working with other local entities like the ambulance service, Yankton County Office of Emergency Preparedness, Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera Medical Group Family Medicine, all the clinics and the Human Services Center (HSC),” she noted. “(We want) to make sure we are all on the same page as to how we’re going to inform each other …”
It marks a stark contrast to what we’re generally seeing on the national scale, which to date hasn’t been particularly encouraging. There seems to be a lack of coordination with agencies, a lack of factual information and a lack of testing to get a better handle on the scope of the virus. Frankly, it reflects an overall lack of preparation for a situation that was probably known since at least December. These officials are playing catch-up now while the outbreak continues to spread.
Yankton is certainly not alone in taking early organizational steps. But the local efforts are a reminder again of how crucial the heath care culture is in Yankton, given its hospital, a major clinic, the Human Services Center and numerous other entities and outlets. It’s something that residents here may take for granted, but at moments like this, the advantage seems rather clear.
As for the virus itself, it’s evident that people are paying attention. At least that’s what one could conclude from going to stores and seeing items such as hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial cleaners flying off the shelves. It’s a panicky response to an uncertain situation.
That fact that we still don’t know much about it — even how many Americans may be infected by it — is disturbing and unacceptable. This needs to be addressed, both for the current situation and for the future.
For now, we can take some comfort that local health officials are preparing the best they can.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.