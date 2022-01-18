The past two weeks, the Joint Appropriations Committee has been hearing agency budget requests. This will continue through the end of January.
Each year, the committee amends the current appropriations bill based on a revised projection of revenue. The revised projections are a result of greater than projected revenues in FY22, expenses less than anticipated in FY21 and use of COVID dollars to replace general fund dollars during FY21 and FY22. These dollars were not anticipated in FY22, so are available for one time use during FY22.
These dollars are reflected in the FY22 emergency special appropriations that the governor is proposing. These bills will be presented for debate as Senate and/or House bills. If the bills are passed and signed by the governor, they go into effect immediately as the reason for emergency special. It will require two-thirds of each house to pass the bills.
The one-time use of general fund dollars for emergency special appropriations proposed are as follows:
• Workforce Housing — $150 million in general funds and $50 million in federal fund expenditure authority to partner with local governments and developers for workforce housing infrastructure in the state;
• Dakota State University Cyber Program Expansion — $30 million in general funds to enhance and expand cyber program offerings at DSU and launch the Governor’s Cyber Academy in every S.D. high school;
• Rapid City Community Work Center for Women — $28 million in general funds for the construction of a community work center for women in Rapid City due to overcrowding in the women’s prison;
• Custer State Park Expansion — $9.8 million in general funds for a campground and trail expansion project at Custer State Park;
• Cultural Heritage Center Renovation — $8.8 million in general funds and $3.3 million in other fund expenditure authority for maintenance projects and building renovations at the Cultural Heritage Center;
• Lake Area Technical College Advanced Manufacturing Lab Space — $7.5 million in general funds to match private funds to build advanced manufacturing lab space at Lake Area Technical College;
• Richmond Dam Replacement — $6.5 million in general funds for costs associated with the replacement of Richmond Dam; Flood Repair Projects; $5.6 million in general funds for costs associated with flood damage repairs to state recreation and wildlife management areas;
• Mitchell Technical College Agriculture and Diesel Power Space — $5 million in general funds to match private funds to build technical labs and shop spaces for the Ag and Diesel Power programs at Mitchell Technical College;
• Southeast Technical College Health Sciences Simulation Equipment — $4.5 million in general funds to support the equipment needs;
• Emergency and Disaster Fund — $2.9 million in general funds to be deposited into the Emergency and Disaster Special Fund for costs related to emergencies and disasters in S.D.;
• Rapid City Firearms Range Complex — $2.5 million in general funds and $2.5 million in other fund expenditure authority for the construction of a firearms range complex near R.C.;
• Volunteer Fire Service Assistance — $2 million in general funds to provide assistance and training equipment to volunteer fire departments across the state;
• Reemployment Assistance System Upgrade — $1.5 million in general funds and $6.5 million in federal fund expenditure to update the Reemployment Assistance Enterprise system into modern technology;
• Extraordinary Litigation Fund — $1.5 million in general funds be deposited into the Extraordinary Litigation fund to fund litigation expenses which are not eligible to be paid under SDCL 2-22-1;
• Wildland Fire Suppression Fund — $1.1 million in general funds to be deposited into the Wildland Fire Suppression Fund related to the suppression of wildfires in S.D.;
• Rural Recruitment Assistance Programs — $1.1 million in general funds to recruit medical professionals to rural communities;
• Wagner National Guard Readiness Center Addition — $1 million in general funds and $3 million in federal fund expenditure authority for the addition to the Wagner National Guard Readiness Center;
• State Radio Towers — $750,000 in general funds for the additional coverage in Redfield and White River;
• Capitol Lake Master Plan — $500,000 in general funds and $3 million in federal fund expenditure authority for the Bureau of Administration for a master plan for the Capitol Lake area and for associated water projects;
• Sioux Falls National Guard Readiness Center — $500,000 in general funds for the construction of a NG Readiness Center in Sioux Falls;
• Tax Refunds for the Elderly and Disabled — $450,000 in general funds for tax refunds to elderly and disabled individuals who meet income guidelines;
• National Guard Cold Storage Replacement — $225,000 in general funds and $657,000 in federal fund expenditure authority for the construction of a cold storage building at the Range Road Readiness Center in Rapid City.
These are only the recommendations that include general fund dollars. There are other specials that are requested using only federal dollars and other fund dollars. These recommendations will be vetted through the committee process.
If there are questions or concerns, please contact Senator Jean Hunhoff at jean.hunoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 605-660-5619.
