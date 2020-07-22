The U.S. economy continues to struggle amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 36 million Americans filed for unemployment in the past two months and non-essential business operations were paused during states’ stay-at-home orders. As states begin to slowly re-open, the economy is still in an unpredictable place.
As an entrepreneur and business development professional, I see many leaders discussing potential COVID-19 vaccines and their potential to be a saving grace for the U.S. economy. However, the underdog in this game is 5G — the fifth generation wireless network, which will boost America’s infrastructure and economy.
Not only is the next generation wireless network on the verge of transforming industries such as health care, education and agriculture, but 5G has the potential to fundamentally impact economic growth. Once fully implemented, 5G will create three million American jobs and add $500 billion to the domestic economy. This is critical revenue that the U.S. Treasury is desperately in need of, particularly as Congress discusses another round of stimulus relief.
5G will support a 100 times increase in traffic capacity and network efficiency, giving American business a global advantage in the market place and bringing additional revenue to the economy. According to Accenture’s study, published by CTIA, America’s wireless companies will invest $275 billion into building next-gen 5G networks and an additional $2.5 billion wireless investment in rural and suburban areas.
While the U.S. sprints to beat China to a complete 5G infrastructure build-out, it is critical that the U.S. clinches the title to be the first country to deploy the network. This will allow the U.S. to control the global communications network and achieve digital dominance over China.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed a C-band auction that will generate tens of billions of dollars, which could be used to improve connectivity in rural areas and help close the digital divide in low-income communities. This auction will serve as America’s fastest track to leading the world in 5G while simultaneously generating revenue to help the economy rebound from the challenges the U.S. faces from the pandemic.
Additionally, Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and John Thune (R-South Dakota), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, introduced the 5G Spectrum Act. This legislation would require at least 50 percent of the value of auction revenues to be reserved for the American people.
The revenue would directly help Americans who are suffering amid the COVID-19 crisis. “This legislation, which is a win-win for taxpayers, would quickly free up much-needed spectrum — the airwaves over which digital information flows – and, as a result, put more money back in the U.S. Treasury,” explains Thune, “more spectrum means more opportunities for American entrepreneurs and consumers, especially those in rural America.”
5G will serve as the foundation for a new economy and fuel a new innovative revolution. With strong investments and continued leadership, 5G will serve as a cornerstone of economic relief. It has perhaps never been more important to generate revenue, create jobs and pave a road for America’s recovery, and winning the race to 5G would mean doing so quickly and on a large scale. 5G truly could not come at a more stimulating phase of a new normal.
Matt Paulson is the founder of MarketBeat, a South Dakota-based financial technology platform that attracts more than 15 million website visitors each month. Through his books, political advocacy, and startup community leadership, he is a leading voice on technology policy in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.