Wednesday night, the Yankton City Commission has called a special meeting to consider a mask measure as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in this community.
The commissioners are doing this despite the fact that they decided on Nov. 23 not to pursue a mask mandate and instead consider an education effort to spell out the importance of wearing face masks in public places and stressing other measures.
The fact that the City Commission is circling back around to this issue so quickly was a little surprising. However, there are some differences with the new, temporary measure being considered, a chief one being that there would be no penalty for violating the proposed “mandate.” That might seem rather mild, but at least it’s a step in a better direction.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at the Yankton High School theatre, commissioners are expected to hear a second reading on the proposal — the first reading was held at a special meeting last week — and take public input before making their decision. If no changes are made to the measure and it’s approved, it will go into effect quickly.
Here are some things we hope the commissioners and the public consider during Wednesday’s discussion. Since the City Commission’s decision to not pursue a mask mandate on Nov. 23:
• the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come out advocating that masks be worn at all indoor public events, perhaps even at home under certain circumstances. “Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in light of estimates that approximately one half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms,” the CDC added.
• President-elect Joe Biden has said he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he is inaugurated as a means of getting the runaway pandemic under control. On Sunday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine project, called Biden’s plan a “good idea”;
• more than 2.2 million new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in this country;
• almost 23,000 Americans have died from complications of COVID-19;
• more than 10,500 South Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19;
• South Dakota has registered 289 deaths from COVID-19;
• Yankton County has added 517 new COVID-19 cases;
• Yankton County has recorded seven new deaths, nearly doubling the county’s death toll.
It’s grimly evident that continuing to do what we’re doing now — as a city and county, as a state, as a nation — is NOT a sensible option. Frankly, that should be lesson No. 1 in any educational effort that’s pursued anywhere.
Certainly, education is still needed, not only as we slip into what could be a dark, uncertain pandemic winter but also as we move toward the promising light of the new vaccines on the horizon. We all need to be kept up to speed and in the know.
For this moment, the Yankton City Commission should approve the proposed mask measure and enact it as soon as possible. While it does not empower the city or law enforcement to penalize anyone for any violations, it does give business owners more muscle to deal with it on their own. And it sends a message that everyone needs to heed.
As we’ve said before, masks are not a 100% guarantee in providing a defense against the coronavirus, but they can help increase the odds of protection for the wearer and the people around him or her.
It’s not about infringing on freedom or shackling human rights. It’s about the public well-being and the greater good. It’s about doing what we can to protect ourselves, our family and our friends.
It’s about common sense, which is currently our best weapon in this crisis.
kmh
