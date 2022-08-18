They say you can’t fight city hall.
One big reason for that expression is city commissions always seem to follow staff recommendations, regardless of public opinion. If you don’t believe that, I have a 60-year-old cottonwood tree in Westside Park to sell you.
You can’t fight city hall, but sometimes we have to try.
City staff recently announced the Summit Activities Center (SAC) fitness operation will close at the end of this year. The big one-room layout features 18 elliptical (cardio) machines, a large oval walking track, five televisions, resistance equipment and the best weight room in town with six power racks.
You can use common sense, percent or dollars and cents, but closing SAC’s fitness room makes no sense to me.
The City of Yankton budget for next year is the biggest ever at $81.4 million. That is $17.7 million higher than this year’s budget and $21.8 million more than 2021. I am not using those numbers to criticize the city for spending wildly. I mention it because the taxpayer cost of operating that fitness room is maybe one tenth of 1% of $81.4 million.
City staff currently project SAC will lose $589,122 this year. Common sense tells us most of that expense is from operating the indoor pool (maintenance, heating, chemicals, lifeguards, etc.). I have to rely on common sense because city staff was unable to calculate the dollars-and-cents difference between operating the indoor pool and fitness room.
Silly me, I thought that might be the most important thing to know before closing SAC’s most popular section.
Could the fitness room be managed more efficiently? Yes. I have suggestions in that regard. But even as currently operated, the fitness room is SAC’s most cost-effective feature. It gets far more member use than the pool or auxiliary gym. I visited with 100-plus members in the past week and 90% said the fitness room is the No. 1 reason they buy a SAC membership.
Imagine the Summit as a grocery store with different departments such as produce (fitness room), dairy (auxiliary gym) and bakery (indoor pool). If you were manager, would you close the department that brings in the most people?
Closing that fitness room removes the Summit’s beating heart and drives its financial picture further into the ground.
The SAC is Yankton’s YMCA. That was a huge selling point for the bond issue that built Yankton High School and the adjoining Summit Center. I doubt it would have passed without the added value of bringing a YMCA-style facility into the community.
Fortunately, it did pass, and our multiple-use facility is now paid for along with hundreds of thousands invested in equipment for the fitness room.
City officials like to say there are other gyms in town. Each has carved out a niche in the Yankton market, but there is only one Summit. SAC’s fitness room is a spacious, friendly, well-lit facility that is welcoming to families. Youth as young as 13 can use the equipment and they do! On a typical day, I see a healthy mix of teenagers, parents, couples and seniors walking, running, climbing and lifting.
SAC usage was low in 2020 because of COVID. It improved some as 2021 progressed. City staff report membership numbers are dropping, but the eye test tells me 2022 usage of the fitness center is up from last year and rising.
City staff have not viewed it this way for several years, but my research indicates the Summit was doing pretty well until COVID-19 arrived. Member totals ranged from 2,190 to 2,442 from 2011-2019. Annual revenue averaged $459,938 from 2011-2019. Average city subsidy was $235,978 from 2011-2019. In the facility’s last “normal” year (2019), SAC had 2,288 members and a record high $477,710 in revenue.
City Manager Amy Leon told me, “It’s impossible to make the facility solvent.” So what! SAC is a 12-month facility that will cost $589,122 this year. The Huether Family Aquatics Center is a three-month facility with annual debt service of $934,131. The outdoor pool and SAC are quality-of-life amenities that progressive cities offer to 1) promote health and wellness; 2) retain families and young adults; and 3) recruit business and industry.
The pandemic devastated SAC, and the facility is still recovering. The Summit’s bottom line was also wounded by management decisions in recent years. I do not have enough space to explain all that today, but it’s unfair to let COVID kill that iconic Yankton room.
I’ll say more at Monday’s City Commission meeting. I am compiling a list of citizen signatures to demonstrate public support for keeping the Summit fitness room open. If you want to sign, call Brian at 605-760-0078. I can bring the list to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.