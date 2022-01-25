The second week of the 2022 legislative session is now over. The pace of the proposed bills and other legislative action has picked up. It is also obvious that a lot more people are visiting the capitol to observe the Legislature in action.
Last week was FFA Day at the Capitol and I was able to have breakfast with one of the FFA members from Centerville High School. Wednesday of this week was 4-H Day at the Capitol and 4H members from around the state were here. Thursday was Children’s Day at the Capitol and we heard from a number of groups dedicated to the welfare of children including the Center for the Prevention of Childhood Maltreatment which is associated with USD.
This was also a big week for tourism as we had Tourism Day at the Capitol and the Governor’s Conference on Tourism is going on most of the week here in Pierre. I have had an opportunity to visit with representatives from the National Music Museum, the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association, and the South Dakota Missouri River Tourism group. I had an opportunity to have dinner at the Tourism Gala with representatives from the National Music Museum and Vermillion Chamber.
There has been a great deal of publicity this week about the impeachment proceedings against the attorney general which is now in process in the House of Representatives. The Senate is not involved in that and won’t be unless the House decides to impeach him.
The Judiciary Committee has heard reports about their activities from the Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections, Unified Judicial System, Attorney General’s Office, and State Bureau of Administration. The reason that we heard from the Bureau of Administration is that they manage the state’s Extraordinary Litigation Fund which is used to pay attorney’s fees awarded to parties suing the state, legal fees to hire outside lawyers to represent the state, settlement costs and other litigation expenses. They are asking the Legislature to approve $1.5 million to pay the various litigation costs incurred in the past year.
This week, both houses participated in a memorial service for former legislators who have passed away since the last session of the Legislature. Thirteen former legislators were honored ranging from Roger Moore of Gettysburg who served in the legislature starting in 1963 and ranging up to David Lust of Rapid City who served in the legislature ending in 2018.
As of a week ago, there have been 155 bills introduced. This is 17 more than last year at this time. We have also started to have hearings on several bills.
One of the most controversial was SB46, which was labeled as the Fairness in Women’s Sports. The effect of the bill would be to prevent transgender athletes from participating in the sports of the gender with which they identify. Similar bills have been enacted in other states and all of them have resulted in lawsuits and where the courts have ruled them to be unconstitutional by federal courts. Idaho alone has spent over $10 million litigating about their bill. The South Dakota Activities Association has had a policy of determining on a case-by-case basis whether it would be fair or unfair for a transgender athlete to participate in specific sports and their policy has been working. I voted against SB46 because I thought that this issue has not been a problem in South Dakota, and we didn’t need to put ourselves on the line to pay this kind of litigation expense for something that has not been a problem here. However, SB46 passed the Senate by a vote of 26 to 7.
Some of the other legislation which has been moving forward include SB37, which repeals the taxes on bingo. I didn’t even know there were taxes on bingo and bingo equipment.
We have also heard several proposals dealing with the licensing of grain buyers and brokers as a result of an elevator that went broke and didn’t pay the farmer for the grain that had been delivered to them.
We have been receiving daily reports from the Appropriations Committee about some of the requests they have been hearing. Just regarding the National Guard in South Dakota, they have heard requests for $5.6 million of state funds and $16.3 million of federal funds to build a National Guard readiness center in Sioux Falls; $3 million in federal funds to remodel the National Guard training center in Rapid City and $1 million in state funds and $3 million in federal funds to remodel the National Guard center in Wagner.
