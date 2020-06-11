The protests for racial justice that have swept across the country since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis nearly three weeks ago represent the latest mass searching of the American soul, a blunt assessment of our own morality and humanity. It’s spread everywhere — even around the world, as entrenched racism is being targeted in other cultures inspired by this spark.
This movement has also reached Yankton. On May 31, a protest was held here to condemn the death of Floyd, the 46-year-old black man murdered by police — killed when an officer’s knee bore down on his throat and smothered him, killed on video that went viral and ignited a firestorm of reckoning. The local demonstrators (who reportedly consulted with the Yankton Police Department before their event) called out for justice along our busiest streets. As the participants marched along Broadway Ave. and Fourth St., several passing motorists honked their vehicle horns in support.
But not everyone was sympathetic. One comment on the Press & Dakotan website criticized the “dumb protesters” who “need to grow up (because) this is nothing new in this country or the world. ... Nothing is going to get solved by holding signs and burning things.” The commenter then cheerily offered, “I hope they tear gas all of you. Go home, live your life in peace.”
To be fair, racial injustice IS nothing new. However, the surest way to solve nothing is to adamantly resist any efforts to create change — or to just DO or SAY nothing. Either way, tear gas is always an optional, oppressive touch.
Floyd’s death, as earth-shaking as it’s become at this moment, may indeed generate changes in our system of law enforcement and justice. In broader strokes, it may also build new bridges of racial understanding across some unlikely divides. These would be positive steps, if they happen and if they stick.
But in fact, real cultural change tends to occur in slow, piecemeal fashion. It usually has to happen mind by mind and soul by soul, even from generation to generation.
A racist venom has long coursed through America’s veins. It springs in part from a poisonous irony: Our lofty, brilliant ideals of freedom were crafted by revolutionary thinkers who, in several cases, either owned or once owned slaves themselves. (It’s believed that as many as 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence may have belonged in this category.) That group included the revered Thomas Jefferson, who wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” — the mission statement of our cause. Over this difficult fact of our national birth, we have expended so much blood and hatred. And they both flow to this day.
But deep down, no protests will end this irony.
No law will eliminate it.
No prayer will sweep it away.
Instead, it can only be exorcised incrementally as minds and attitudes broaden. The ultimate transformation must come from within each person. And it can only happen willingly, not by force or decree.
Until enough people change, the nation really cannot. That’s why the soul searching must go on.
It’s a tall ask, obviously, for America is still struggling to find the elusive destiny the Founding Fathers of this nation envisioned, if not practiced, so long ago.
But that change is slowly happening.
Numerous media reports have noted the large number of white people involved in the current demonstrations. According to an ABC poll released earlier this week, 74% of Americans support the protests; also, 69% said Floyd’s death indicates a racial issue with law enforcement, a perception that is up from 43% six years ago.
In a BBC interview, Frank Leon Roberts, who teaches a course on the Black Lives Matter movement at New York University, called the current situation “the perfect storm for rebellion,” saying the video evidence of Floyd’s death eliminates any ambiguity from the situation. It may also be boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You have a situation where the entire country is on lockdown, and more people are inside watching TV ... more people are being forced to pay attention — they’re less able to look away, less distracted,” Roberts said.
And so, with this issue currently on everyone’s radar, a sudden breeze of change seems to be sweeping through the air.
But for how long?
How many minds really will be changed?
More importantly, how many minds won’t?
Roberts is genuinely hopeful, saying he sees an increasing number of white people “feeling more comfortable with being uncomfortable” about addressing racial injustice and inequality.
This sentiment was echoed at a vigil held in Yankton Wednesday night, during which Lauryn Perk, a young woman of color speaking of her experiences of growing up black in mostly white Yankton, said of this moment, “It’s time to get uncomfortable.”
It will likely take a long time to create lasting systemic change in a land whose history is so painfully defined by its racial scars. But inch by uncomfortable inch and mind by mind, America’s soul is evolving.
