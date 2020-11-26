I learned long ago that history can come alive through death.
This lesson was delivered to me during my college research days while reading microfilmed copies of the London Times from World War II. In the early months of the war, German bombers pounded British cities as part of an aerial blitzkrieg to bring the UK to its knees. The Times’ wartime front pages were gray, photo-less sheets that consisted mostly of long vertical columns of war information, including casualties. This included lists of people who had been killed in the raids, including names, addresses and dates, along with generally the same brief, blunt cause of death, “By enemy action.”
Reading this, over and over, was chilling. They were succinct lines that not only told the story of life and slaughter in wartime, but also attached some fleeting details to the blur of numbers. The names and addresses brought the dead to life for me. I also recall how strange it felt to become enveloped in these accounts, escaping only when I put the microfilm away and left the library for my modern world. Only then could I separate myself from the distant, grim past.
I think of this now because of the pandemic circumstances — only this time, I’m anchored in the middle of it and there’s no stepping away.
Like so many other newspapers around the country and world, the Press & Dakotan has been inundated lately by obituaries. The deaths may be due to a variety of reasons, of course, but the recent surge in COVID-19 fatalities leads to the inescapable reality of what we’re reading, for the most part, day after day.
This has been a common thread throughout the pandemic. I recall last spring seeing images of newspapers in Italy that were publishing pages upon pages of obituaries, then I saw the same thing in a Boston newspaper. A couple weeks ago, 10 pages of a Twin Cities newspaper were devoted to obituaries. I was also told that a weekly newspaper in South Dakota recently had so many obituaries that some of the submissions had to be held over to the next edition because the paper simply ran out of room.
Lately, the P&D has had entire pages consumed by obits. Last Tuesday, they basically took up two entire pages, which was a first in my experience. To be clear, COVID was not the reason for all those deaths, but it likely caused a good number of them, based on what we normally see. Thus, you can’t resist thinking about the cause of death in each obituary, especially if the reason isn’t listed or the person passed in a care facility or hospital ...
It IS grim to contemplate from this perspective. We’re watching history unfold in real time, not from the safe distance of hindsight. What makes looking back feel safe is that you are usually aware of how things turn out. But right now, none of us really knows when the crisis will end.
Obituaries offer unique snapshots of the times from which they spring, but some things never change. For instance, when I did some research several years ago on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in this area, I recall paging through old P&Ds and being struck by the extraordinary public orders to limit crowds even at funerals. But the same thing is happening now under the guise of safety precautions. For future historians, such details will help paint a clearer portrait of these times.
This story will find a conclusion. Some promising vaccines are swiftly moving toward readiness to combat COVID-19. Even so, I’ve read that the concept of “normal” likely won’t return for a while because the arrival of the vaccines won’t signal an immediate end. The recovery may be a prolonged process, so we may well have to remain on our guard for some time to come.
In the meantime, we have — among so many other things to worry about and act upon — these obituaries, which not only reveal a general toll but also humanize the cold statistics that fly at us daily. Each number is a human being with a history and interests, with family and friends mourning the loss and coping with an awful void. The obituaries reveal the true cost of what we’re doing and not doing as the pandemic and these dark, uncertain times march on.
