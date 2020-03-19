This has happened to me most every morning lately. I wake up and blankly glance at the world outside my window, seeing gray signs of the oncoming spring. But, after a few seconds, I then remember: the coronavirus. Oh, yeah ... that. And that’s when the world changes and my thoughts sink into an anxious fog.
These are the extraordinary times in which we live. We fear everything; we wash our hands obsessively; we keep our distance; we seek out oases of hope amid a desert of bad news and overreaction. We’re bombarded with updates and rumors. And we wait.
The coronavirus has momentarily transformed our planet. Its fingerprints are everywhere you look — the plain evidence of a thing you can’t see.
These days, Yankton may not be a ghost town by any means, but it sometimes looks skeletal, haunted. The schools are empty. Store shelves are cleaned out. The street traffic is often eerily thin. Business is generally down and jobs may be in jeopardy. Even the churches are closed, with many offering online worship instead.
We’re learning to deal with this new, surreal, temporary reality as best we can. One of the most important directives is called “social distancing,” in which you maintain a physical buffer, a zone of safety, between yourself and others. This one is curious, for it asks me to embrace a pattern of behavior that I’ve been working most of my life to overcome. That feels as odd as it does familiar.
Someday, life will go back to the way it was even just a month ago, but how long that will be is anyone’s guess.
The COVID-19 pandemic brings with it a lot of familiarities for me, although they don’t align perfectly with my past experiences.
In a way, this feels a little like 9/11 with that same sense of ubiquitous dread and paranoia. And yet, this situation is not THAT at all.
It also sometimes feels like a massive, paralyzing snowstorm in the way that it has smothered most everything to a halt. But here, it’s like it’s snowing all over the world and the forecast is uncertain
Mostly, it brings to mind, for obvious reasons, the reading I’ve done on the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, and it’s compelled me to reconnect with an old, dear friend.
I went up to our archive last week and dug out the disintegrating book of bound-volume Press & Dakotan newspapers from July-December 1918. This book is in tatters after a century of use, and I’ve inflicted my share of damage to it over the years merely by reading its yellowed, fragile pages again and again. It’s a fascinating treasure trove of insight from another age that addresses, among other things, the great mysteries of war and pandemics.
Back in 1918, in the final months of World War I, the Yankton area was clobbered by the ferocious global pandemic, causing quarantines and the wholesale cancelling of public events, as well as its grim share of deaths. I still recall how I felt the first time I read about funerals back then being forbidden because crowds were discouraged; they were practicing “social distancing” even then. This was chilling stuff. And now, as we receive obituaries announcing private or delayed services due to the coronavirus threat, that nervous chill has returned.
It’s estimated that the Spanish flu pandemic ultimately infected more than a quarter of the global population and killed up to 50 million people.
The toll that the current pandemic will exact is unknown, of course, but the financial impact could be devastating. To borrow and paraphrase a weather term, what we’re enduring now feels like a “flash depression,” something that appears suddenly and usually lasts briefly. However, the collateral damage may linger for a very long time to come unless bold moves — perhaps bolder than those currently being proposed — are made. (Also, maybe this is a turnabout strategy: Since the 1920s — the “Roaring Twenties” — screeched to a halt with a disastrous financial crash in 1929, perhaps this time we’re getting it out of the way right now.) However, our basic economic structure remains sound, so there’s hope in that.
In fact, I have other hopes squirming in my head these days.
I hope the coronavirus will have a little less impact on rural areas than on urban areas that are encased in people. I’m NOT wishing ill on the cities at all; instead, I just wonder if, since distancing is such a staple of life here anyway, that space may work to our advantage.
I hope we get sweeping, nationwide testing soon — real soon — in order to get a better handle on what we’re dealing with. Right now, we’re practically flying blind.
I hope the testing leads to better understanding of what we’re fighting, as well as a better perspective and the realization that most of us will be all right, even as we anxiously await either a vaccine or a way to take the edge off the effects. (We may well need this because the virus probably won’t simply vanish soon; the 1918 flu pandemic attacked in waves, and the second wave was the most destructive.)
Until the future becomes clear, we wait. We worry. We isolate. We distance ourselves. We scrub everything. We stock up. We wonder what will come next. And we anxiously look for any sprouts of normalcy poking through the pandemic snow cover.
But for now, at the very least, I find myself cherishing those few drowsy seconds each morning when I’m free of this reality — before it finds me yet again.
