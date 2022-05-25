EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was written in response to the Pierre Report article “Amendment C Made Simple,” written by Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-District 16) and published in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan.
———
In 1898, South Dakota was the first state to allow citizens to propose initiated state statutes. In 1972 the right to amend the South Dakota Constitution through the ballot initiative was approved.
As this illustrates, the people of South Dakota think democracy is important. By giving the general public the power to enact or remove laws, the ultimate power of the government rests in the hands of the people.
With the rise of the authoritarian, ultra-right factions of the Republican Party, the democracy that was once the hallmark of our state is in jeopardy.
This latest attack on our democracy comes directly from our legislature, which is controlled by a super majority of Republicans. Republicans have resisted expanding Medicaid in our state since it was offered as part of the affordable care act. As a result of that refusal, we, the citizens of South Dakota, have lost more than $5 billion in federal assistance for our low-income people.
Only 12 states have opted not to accept Medicaid expansion. In South Dakota, the voting public appears to be in favor of Medicaid expansion. Constitutional Amendment D is on the November general election ballot to override the legislative resistance to Medicaid expansion and to allow South Dakota to gain this federal benefit for our low-income people.
This amendment to expand Medicaid was placed on the ballot by citizens exercising their initiative by signing petitions. The current polls indicate Amendment D will pass by a majority of voters.
Because the Republican-controlled South Dakota Legislature is worried that a democratic vote will expand Medicaid in the November general election, the Legislature has placed another amendment on the June primary ballot in an effort to stop the democratic vote to expand Medicaid. If passed in the June primary election, this legislative-referred Amendment C will mean that the Medicaid expansion Amendment D will have to pass the November general election by a super majority of 60% rather than the current simple majority of 50%.
By placing Amendment C on the June primary ballot, the Republican-controlled Legislature is hoping to limit the power of citizens to directly pass laws and amendments. Because primary elections typically have a low voter turnout (one-half to one-third of the general election turnout), it is possible a very small number of voters in the primary election could limit the power of the much larger number of voters in the general election.
The Republicans in the Legislature know that the primary election has a record number of Republican Party races and a very low number of Democratic Party races. The likely result of this is that the low voter turnout in the June primary will have a much larger percentage of Republican voters than of non-Republican voters.
The anti-democratic Legislature is trying to limit the democratic power of the people of South Dakota to initiate laws or to amend the constitution. This is undemocratic and is being championed by a Legislature whose make-up does not reflect the registered voters of South Dakota.
The South Dakota Legislature is composed of 94 Republicans, and 11 Democrats, with no legislators registered some other party affiliation. This is a 90% super-majority of Republicans that exists in spite of the fact that registered Republican voters make up less than half of active voters. As a result, more than half the active voters in South Dakota have almost no representation in the state Legislature.
South Dakota has reached a point where the state government no longer represents the citizens of the state. The Republican Party has a 90% super-majority in the Legislature and all of the statewide elected officials — Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Public Utilities Commissioners, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands -- are Republican. As a result, the majority of active voters have no representation in the South Dakota state government. Our federal representatives, two senators and one House member are also Republicans, completing the anti-democratic sweep of elected South Dakota officials.
Now the undemocratic state government wants to restrict the power of South Dakota citizens to exercise the one democratic power they have left by placing a constitutional amendment on a ballot that is sure to attract mostly Republican voters.
Citizens of South Dakota must be informed of this assault on our freedom and vote in June 7 primary, even if there are no candidates in your party running.
Williams is the vice-chairman of the Yankton Democrats. He also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.