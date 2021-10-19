The death of Gen. Colin Powell Monday at age 84 has deservedly drawn tributes from across the nation for a man who was arguably the most influential soldier in this country for the past 30-plus years.
His passing has also renewed a discussion, or a debate, over his role in selling the need to invade Iraq in 2003. Serving as secretary of state, his pre-invasion speech to the U.N. Security Council in February of that year warning of the grave dangers posed by then-Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein — highlighting claims of weapons of mass destruction that were subsequently never found — is widely viewed as the low point in an otherwise distinguished career.
With that, Powell’s portrait can become complex.
But the Iraq speech sometimes overshadows the importance and the success of what became known as the “Powell Doctrine” during the lead-up to the Gulf War — and America’s first direct run-in with Saddam — in 1990-91.
That conflict came at a time when this country had spent several years reeling from the fallout of the Vietnam War. The failures in southeast Asia generated a sense of political uncertainty on the military front that clouded the national mood on foreign military actions for many years.
The Powell Doctrine addressed those doubts by outlining criteria for intervention that exhausted all other means of dealing with a crisis, ensured there was public and international support for such action, and defined a clear exit strategy. It also relied on the use of overwhelming military might to establish dominance over the enemy, which may sound obvious in textbook scenarios but is far more complicated in the real world.
This played out brilliantly in the first Gulf War, which came about after Iraq occupied Kuwait in the summer of 1990. When the U.S. and its coalition partners (an important point in the doctrine) invaded Iraq in January 1991, it unleashed more than a month of aerial bombardment targeting key military sites that brought Iraq to its knees, followed by a ground invasion that made quick work of what was left.
This successful operation “cured,” for lack of a better word, America of its military trepidation, and it brought a social and political logic to the use of military action. And Powell became the face and the soul of that success.
But that’s also why Powell’s 2003 performance leading up to the second Iraq war was, to some, so surprising and distressing. Despite doubts about White House evidence by officials in his own state department, Powell justified a potential intervention to the world. He often defended the war, saying that it was a success because it removed a dangerous tyrant from power. However, the war also led to thousands of deaths and years of upheaval, not to mention leaving a power void in the Middle East that players like Iran have vied to fill. In 2011, Powell admitted that utilizing misleading intelligence information left “a blot on my record.” The Associated Press reported Monday that, in Iraq itself, Powell’s role in the 2003 conflict is still remembered with bitterness.
(Meanwhile, there is now a debate even over his death. Despite being vaccinated for COVID-19, he died due to COVID complications resulting from a battle with blood cancer, Parkinson’s disease and age. This will serve as ammunition of a different sort in another, ongoing battle, at least for a few unfortunate news cycles.)
One senses that our nation’s history, while it will certainly make note of his 2003 role leading us to war, will likely remember him as a superlative soldier, diplomat and statesman, despite his flaws. For many, he will always be a symbol of a higher purpose, an independent man who served his country with distinction and honor, and a man of color who broke boundaries and paved the way for many others.
May he rest in a well-deserved peace.
