Ninty-five degree heat, no shade except my old straw hat, wooden seats too hot to sit upon, four bottles of water with no need for a trip to the restroom (sweat) and then, after about five hours of very uncomfortable anticipation, came sheer exhilaration among 7,500 fans when President Trump’s red, white and blue 747 flew over Mount Rushmore.
Applications for seats to see President Trump at Mount Rushmore July 3 poured in from all over America, 125,000 of them. But just 7,500 fortunate souls received tickets including our family. My daughter and granddaughter work every day and they were excited to hear about our luck. Granddaughter Jenny had not been to Mount Rushmore, so they got three days of leave from their jobs and we were there for the event.
We drove out Thursday, got up early Friday morning, toured the Hills to show the girls where Jim and Kathy honeymooned in her parents’ residence in Silver City, drove through Hill City and Custer, to learn no access would be allowed up Mount Rushmore until 1 p.m.
The summer resort town of Keystone was packed with tourists wearing Trump 2020 caps and hats, Amendment 2 shirts, flags everywhere. Then cowboys and cowgirls rode through the main street which caused a mad rush among tourists for their cameras to capture a major vacation memory of real cowboys on horseback with American flags and, of course, a Trump flag.
All 7,500 Trump fans headed for the program were subjected to close security scrutiny, from a look at the trunks of the cars, to empty pockets, purses and backpacks, then a trip through a scanner and maybe a wand or two were brandished. No umbrellas or stadium seats were allowed, which made seating very uncomfortable on the 95-degree composition lumber seats.
I sat beside a young woman who serves as a “mixologist” at a popular night spot in downtown Rapid City. Her husband had a black beard and a dime-sized ring in his lower lip but they were very excited and he was among the first of the young people to shout U-S-A to make a point during Pres. Trump’s much-appreciated address. Their young son, about seven or eight was very patient. He sported a broad-brimmed, $30 Mount Rushmore souvenir hat that served the purpose in the strong sunlight. But he gave out and went to sleep on the concrete under his parents’ knees before the fireworks began.
As I scanned the crowd, I noted a tan cowboy in jeans wearing a Western-style shirt with two-inch letters on the left sleeve spelling “Wrangler.” I waved and he came over so I got to shake hands with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden. The kids from Rapid City had no idea who he was.
One of the loudest expressions of appreciation during the long afternoon came when a cloud passed over the amphitheater, casting momentary and much appreciated shade but then it was gone.
Entertainment during the afternoon was provided by a band from the Air Force Academy and they were replaced by the 147th Field Artillery band.
Presently the dignitaries came onto the stage. A roar of applause and cheering arose in the amphitheater. Those in the lower seats closer to the stage spotted former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family.
Gov. Kristi Noem received an ovation when she appeared wearing a red, short-sleeved dress. She talked for a moment with a tall blond who wore a bright red, sequinned blouse under a white long-sleeve pantsuit. Gov. Kristi arose then to introduce the master of ceremonies, who, she explained, was also a small-town girl, who in 1960 was chosen to reign as Miss South Dakota and later as emcee for television’s “Entertainment Tonight.” Mary Hart recalled it had been 60 years since she had served as Miss South Dakota. She said she was so pleased the audience was so receptive “after sitting in what must be 125-degree heat for four hours.” Some of us, were in fact, damn glad to get the show on the road.
Highlights before and after the speeches included the arrival of the Marine helicopters bearing the President Trump party from the airport to Mount Rushmore, close precision flight of four fighter aircraft from Ellsworth Air Force Base, two B1 bombers with the loudest exhaust I have ever heard, then the Blue Angels came in from the north and shocked the crowd by appearing in a shell-burst formation coming right out of the top of the mountain.
Fortunately, as Yogi Berra would say, “It gets late early” up on the mountain and the fireworks began, I think, about 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. After about 10 minutes of fireworks, my daughter, Amy, asked if I was ready to go and I was. But Granddaughter Jenny wanted to stay and we did, about another 10 minutes.
One must walk up and down about a mile of steps to get to the seats and it seems like three miles back to the garage. The unfamiliar, winding roads through the park and winding highway back to Rapid City were exhausting and made more “interesting” by a display of heat lightning over the mountains followed with intermittent rain.
We arrived safely back at our hotel at 12:30 flatland time, 11:30 Mountain Time and very happy to get to bed.
Our trip ended at 2:30 p.m. July 4 when we arrived back home. We took our time, drove 65 and got almost 34 miles to the gallon. Would I go again next week? Not a chance. But maybe next year.
