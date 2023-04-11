Eventually, Yankton County must confront some tough choices regarding its ambulance service.
The issues the Yankton County Emergency Management Services (EMS) are facing have been on the radar for quite some time, and that point may be at hand.
Those issues were touched on in a story published in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan. Yankton County EMS serves a relatively large population (at least by rural Midwest standards) but does so with limited manpower and financial resources.
Again, that’s not a new development, nor is it unique to Yankton County.
Back in 2019, then-County Commission Chair Cheri Loest wrote a column for the Press & Dakotan that laid out the problems. She noted that, based on a six-year average, the ambulance service was losing about a quarter-million dollars annually, with about 26% of expenses not recovered or compensated. However, that paled compared to places like Watertown, which generated more revenue but also faced far larger expenditures, losing about $1.5 million annually.
The budget for the Yankton County EMS now stands between $700,000 to $1 million, current County Commission Chairman Don Kettering told the Press & Dakotan last week.
Manpower is a huge issue, and tight budgeting plays into that picture. It was noted last week by a Yankton County resident addressing the commission that the county’s paramedics make $16.62-$19.73 per hour while emergency medical technicians (EMTs) make $14.74 an hour. Those wages don’t compete well with other enterprises, even though many of those employed by EMS are part-time.
“We felt like we were in the ballpark with most of the ambulance services around, but maybe we weren’t,” Kettering admitted.
One consequence of tight staffing and regulations is that EMS response has been stretched thin at times. Also, Yankton County EMS has four ambulances, with the state requiring one ambulance to be available for emergency calls and one ambulance ready as backup.
Meanwhile, ambulance crews not only rush patients to the hospital but also do out-of-town transfers. The latter aspect has led to some frustrating delays, which Kettering himself can attest to when, a few years ago, he had to wait five hours for transport to Sioux Falls because of the lack of available ambulances and crew.
What can Yankton County do?
One option is shifting ambulance services to outside contractors, something that all but two counties in South Dakota do now, Kettering said. But that would still come at a considerable cost.
And Kettering, for one, would like to see Yankton County keep its ambulance service, but he knows changes are needed.
“I think we can do a great job, but there are some things that we have to adjust, and one of them is getting enough personnel so we can plan and do those transfers,” he said. “Maybe that becomes more money (that) attracts people.”
But doing that may require asking more from taxpayers to support that manpower. “So, then we have to go to the people and say, ‘Your property taxes are going to go up because we’ve got to increase the pay for ambulance people,’” Kettering said.
Not having ambulance service is unthinkable. It is absolutely necessary and vital for all residents.
But having a service that can serve all people in a timely and crucial fashion — having a service that has enough staff to meet all needs as they arise — requires more than wishful thinking. It would demand investment, and that is the tough reality that must be faced in this ongoing issue.
