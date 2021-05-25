“Mr. Lincoln said to me once, ‘They say I tell a great many stories; I reckon I do but I have found in the course of a long experience that common people, take them as they run, are more easily informed through the medium of a broad illustration than in another way, as to what the hypocritical few may think I don’t care.’” — Chauncey M. Depew, U.S. Senator from New York.
A.L. Van Osdel, our great-grandfather, was a great admirer of President Abraham Lincoln. Both he and his father had been given the first name of Abraham. When A.L. Van Osdel set about changing a slough below Mission Hill into a park, he named it after the late president, Lincoln Park. And he posted a statue of Lincoln to the west side of his home above the park which stands to this day in Mission Hill.
This author recently rediscovered, in an old barrister that probably belonged to our ancestor, a book about President Lincoln among a few old books remaining that belonged to him. Written by Henry Neil in 1902, the book is titled, “Abe Lincoln’s Yarns and Stories.” The author includes a few stories from the book which is presented as “a complete collection of the funny and witty anecdotes that made Lincoln famous as America’s greatest story teller.”
• At a dinner party in the Lincoln home in Illinois, the host introduced his wife to Ward Lamon, his law partner. Lamon told the story: “After introducing me to Mrs. Lincoln, he left us in conversation. I remarked to her that her husband was a great favorite in the eastern part of the state where I had been stopping. ‘Yes, he is a great favorite everywhere. He is to be President of the United States someday. Had I not thought so, I would never have married him, for you can see he is not pretty. But look at him, doesn’t he look as if he would make a magnificent President?’”
• Lincoln’s great love for children easily won their confidence. A little girl, who had been told the president was very homely, was taken by her father to see Lincoln at the White House. Lincoln took her upon his knee and chatted with her for a moment in his merry way; when she turned to her father and exclaimed. “Oh, Pa. He isn’t ugly at all; he’s just beautiful.”
At a Saturday reception at the White House, many persons noticed three little girls, poorly dressed, the children of some mechanic or laboring man, had followed the visitors into the White House to gratify their curiosity. They passed around room to room, and were hastening through the reception room, with some trepidation when the president called to them, “Little girls, are you going to pass me without shaking hands?”
Then he bent his tall, awkward form down and shook each little girl warmly by the hand. Everybody in the apartment was spellbound by the incident, so simple in itself.
• A Union officer told this story: “The first week I was with my command, there were 24 deserters sentenced by court-martial to be shot, and the warrants for their execution were sent to the President to be signed. He refused.
“I went to Washington and had an interview. I said, “Mr. President, unless these men are made an example of, the army itself is in danger. Mercy to the few is cruelty to the many.”
He replied, “Mr. General, there are already too many weeping widows in the United States. For God’s sake, don’t ask me to add to the number for I won’t do it.”
• Among the men whom Captain Lincoln met in the Black Hawk campaign were Lt. Col. Zachary Taylor, Lt. Jefferson Davis (later president of the Confederacy) and Lt. Robert Anderson, all of the U.S. Army. Judge Arnold in his “Life of Abraham Lincoln” relates that Lincoln and Anderson did not meet again until sometime in 1861 when Anderson called at the White House to pay his respects to the president. Lincoln expressed his thanks to Anderson for his conduct in the Civil War and then said: “Major, do you remember of ever meeting me before?”
“No, Mr. President, I have no recollection of ever having had that pleasure.”
“My memory is better than yours,” said Lincoln. “You mustered me into the service of the United States in 1832 at Dixon’s Ferry, in the Black Hawk war.”
• “You can’t carry on war without blood-letting,” Lincoln once said. The president, although kind-hearted, knew not only this but also that large bodies of soldiers in camp were at the mercy of diseases of every sort, the result being a heavy casualty list.
Of the estimated half-million men of the Union armies who gave up their lives in the War of the Rebellion 1861-1865, fully 75% died of disease. The soldiers killed upon the field of battle constituted a comparatively small proportion of the casualties.
• The president walked through the streets of Richmond without a guard except for a few seamen in company of his son, Tad, and Admiral Porter on April 4, 1865, the day following the evacuation of the city. Former slaves gathered about him on every side, eager to see and thank their liberator. Mr. Lincoln told them: “My poor friends, you are free —free as air. You can cast off the name of slave and trample upon it; it will come to you no more. Liberty is your birthright. God gave it to you as he gave it to others. .. There now, let me pass on. I have little time to spare. I want to see the Capitol and must return at once to Washington to secure to you that liberty which you seem to prize so highly”.
Some members of his cabinet were quite uneasy about Lincoln’s visit to Richmond and, afterwards, told him about it. Lincoln replied, “Why, if anyone else had been President and had gone to Richmond, I would have been alarmed; but I was not scared about myself a bit.”
• This was the reply made by President Lincoln to an application for the pardon of a soldier who had shown himself to be brave in war, had been severely wounded but afterward deserted. “Did you say he was once badly wounded?” Lincoln asked. “Then, as the Scriptures say that if in the shedding of blood is the remission of sins, I guess we’ll have to let him off this time.”
• A soldier tells the following story of an attempt on the life of Mr. Lincoln:
“One night, I was doing sentinel duty at the entrance to the Soldiers’ Home. This was about the middle of August 1864. About eleven o’clock I heard a rifle shot in the direction of the city, and shortly afterwards I heard approaching hoof-beats. In two or three minutes, a horse came dashing up. I recognized the belated President. The President was bare-headed. The President simply thought his horse had taken fright at the discharge of the firearms.
“On going back to the place where the shot had been heard, we found the President’s hat. It was a plain silk hat and upon examination we discovered a bullet hole through the crown. The next day, upon receiving the hat, the President remarked that it was made by some foolish marksman and was not intended for him but added that he wished nothing said about the matter.
“The President said philosophically: I long ago made up my mind that if anybody wants to kill me, he will do it. Besides, in this case, it seems to me the man who would succeed me would be just as objectionable to my enemies —if I have any.”
“One dark night, as he was going out with a friend, he took along a heavy cane, remarking good-naturedly, ‘Mother (Mrs. Lincoln) has got a notion into her head that I shall be assassinated, and to please her I take a cane when I go over to the War Department at night — when I don’t forget it.’”
