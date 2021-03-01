Let’s talk about marijuana. It’s a controversial topic, and in any other year in Pierre, a pro-marijuana bill would be quickly defeated.
But after the voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana, that’s changed, sort of. We are getting more bills, but they still face some heavy opposition. I want to explain my criteria for how I will be voting on marijuana bills this session.
My first priority is to make sure the will of the voters is respected. More Yankton County residents voted for Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 than voted for me. That’s humbling, and I hear you loud and clear. I will not support any language that is an effort to undo Amendment A or Initiated Measure 26. HB 100 seeks to extend the start date of IM 26. Under the law the voters approved, medical marijuana is supposed to be ready to go by July 1, 2021. HB 1100 would push that date by six months. Gov. Noem claims she needs more time to implement the law. I’m not buying it.
Several other states have successfully implemented medical marijuana with ease and in timely fashion. New Jersey, Montana, Virginia and Arizona legalized marijuana in the same election cycle as South Dakota and they are either rolling out their programs or in the process of completing them. Over the past five years, 13 states have successfully implemented a medical marijuana program. Most of these states had statutory deadlines between 120 days to one year. For example, Arkansas had 120 days after the initial passage to fully implement medical marijuana. Florida and Mississippi had eight months. If all these states can meet their deadlines, some in the pandemic, we can too. I don’t doubt that it’ll take a lot of hard work, but South Dakotans are pretty good at hard work.
My second priority is to make sure that legal medical and recreational marijuana are safe and fair. For example, the House recently passed HB1061, which essentially extended our open container law for alcohol to marijuana. However, the original version of HB1061 penalized marijuana users much more harshly than an alcohol user. The committee thought that was wrong, and over several days, we amended the bill so that marijuana users and alcohol users are treated the same for open container in motor vehicle violations. We shouldn’t allow open containers of marijuana in cars, but we should be fair to those who violate that law.
We are still trying to figure out how to appropriately discourage and penalize driving while under the influence of marijuana. It turns out it’s not so easy to just use our DUI laws for alcohol for DUI for marijuana. There isn’t a reliable test for marijuana in blood or other means like you can with an alcohol test. We’ll keep working on it.
My third priority is that the marijuana economy develops responsibly. I do not want to see our communities overrun with marijuana dispensaries. As bills come forward, I’ll continue to support local control over the location and scope of marijuana dispensaries. I also want to ensure that the marijuana market is set up to have success. That’s why I voted for HB1203, which allows banks to accept monies from hemp and marijuana businesses. Without that law, marijuana businesses could not use our state banks as depository. That seems wrong and bad for business.
Those are my priorities and how I have voted for the marijuana bills before me so far. There will be several more in the coming weeks and in next session. I believe our new marijuana laws should be voter driven. Like alcohol, marijuana will affect a lot of people, some of them negatively. It’s important that the Legislature works with local governments, businesses and individuals to get this right.
If you have ideas or comments on how marijuana should safely develop in South Dakota, please reach out to me at ryan.cwach@sdlegislature.gov.
