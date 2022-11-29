The future of the fitness facility at Yankton’s Summit Activities Center (SAC) enters a new stage starting in January when a task force created to investigate potential possibilities for the operation is scheduled to begin convening.
The fact that this issue has gotten this far says a lot about both local government and community involvement.
During a budget discussion in August, the idea was brought forth to the City Commission of getting the City of Yankton out of the fitness business, which it has been part of ever since the SAC opened in 1996. Back then, there were very few private fitness entities in operation, which made the SAC fitness facility a nice addition/service to the community. But in the years since, other fitness options have either opened or, in the case of Avera, upped their game, which left city officials wondering if it was time for the SAC to get out of the fitness business, which is a loss generator, budgetarily speaking.
The matter might have been settled right there.
However, an outcry from devoted, longtime SAC fitness users turned into a petition drive that was eventually presented to the City Commission. This strong response was a turning point in the matter, for it put public consideration front and center in the discussion.
One could also say that another turning point came when city officials heeded the outcry.
We’ve seen too many instances — not really in Yankton, but on a broader, statewide scale — in which public wishes and concerns have been pushed aside in favor of other plans. Thus, it might not have been a surprise to see city officials stick to the original discussion points and proceed with the closure of the fitness facility.
But they didn’t. The issue and its problems were spelled out, and the formation of a task force was proposed to address the matter and investigate solutions. On Monday, that task force was officially announced, and members are set to meet twice a month beginning in January to study the issue. The task force includes members of the community, city government and the Yankton School District, which shares the overall SAC facility.
This issue has put a spotlight on both public involvement and governmental responsiveness — and clearly, not the lack thereof. Far from it.
The task force has much to consider regarding the SAC fitness facility. It’s going to be a lot of work.
But the manner in which this issue has evolved to this point indicates a healthy and engaged community and a government attuned to public concerns. That is a very good sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.