Yankton Area Arts is hosting a Kids Art Camp this summer and we are having a great time! We are getting messy, playing games, making art, and making new friends. Classes are being led by Lauren Walker of Lauren and painting (Facebook), and thanks to a generous sponsorship from Embroidery and Screenworks (EASW), kids made vibrant Tie Dye T-shirts to keep! We have three adventurous weeks left and there is still room in our 9- to 12-year-old class. Interested parents and kids can sign up at YanktonAreaArts.org.
Currently on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is a unique multimedia exhibit by two award winning artists. “Brushes and Other Multiples” features the work of Mississippi artist Ron Koehler. Most of Ron’s work has been composed of individual units pertaining to the visual symbol of the paint brush. The wood carved brushes are highly detailed and include tools in brushes, brushes in brushes, and artist inspired brushes. Ron has exhibited his work in New Zealand and Thailand, and with this exhibit he has officially exhibited work in all 50 states. Co-exhibitor Gary “Crash” Hull is also an award winner with his built from scratch mounted cars and motorcycles. Raised in surf culture in California in the 60s, Crash has been living on the road for the past eight years. On his way to the oil fields in North Dakota, he stopped for gas in Yankton and stayed. Much of Crash’s artwork reflects the view from his tent in watercolor and pencil. This one-of-a-kind pairing is on display at G.A.R. Hall Art gallery through July 30. A reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, July 2, from 5-7 p.m. All art exhibits are free and open to the public.
A nostalgic Yankton tradition continues this summer in Riverside Park! The YAA Summer Concert series features the Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB), an all-volunteer concert band with 70-100 performing musicians each Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. The YASB will play one more concert on July 6 before YAA switches gear to bring you the annual Pops Concert Series! Kicking off the Pops Concert series will be the Hegg Brothers of Sioux Falls on Sunday, July 4, at 8 p.m. Come to the park and enjoy great music and stay for the fireworks! Then come back on July 13 for local musicians Mike & Jay, the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble on July 20, the 2020 YHS Musical Cast with selections from “Xanadu” on July 27, and finally, Mogen’s Heroes on Aug. 3. All concerts will be held at the Riverside Park Amphitheater except for the July 27 Xanadu performance which will be held at the Dakota Theater, home of the Lewis and Clark Theater Company. All concerts are free and open to the public, thanks in part to the City of Yankton and Yankton Parks and Recreation!
Calling all photographers! Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 17th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels. Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling, or a smell, or a memory? This year we are asking photographers to focus on one of the five senses and try to “Capture Sound” in their photo. What would it sound like to step into their photo? Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 26-30 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang. Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
YAA continues to seek volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board of directors is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are members of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff with your questions. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
As a reminder to the public, on Thursday nights, the city is sponsoring concerts on the green space next to the Meridian Bridge. Additionally, the MD Art Project will once again be providing a community mural that will be hung on the bridge throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to paint a square for the mural as we watch it grow from week to week. No purchase is necessary but donations are welcome.
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor, and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
