Tuesday was a soft July night at Yankton’s Riverside Park. The summer band, along with members of the 147th Army Band, were playing in the amphitheater, the Missouri River was quietly slipping past town to the south, a few cicadas were screeching in the trees and people were strolling throughout the park to wind down the day.
With that, the pace of life in Yankton has apparently slowed down a bit with what could be viewed as the arrival of the second half of summer.
That’s not entirely accurate because there’s still, technically, a lot of summer to go. We tend to see the Fourth of July as the great midpoint of the season, but the truth is that the Independence Day holiday generally falls a little more than a month after Memorial Day, and there are still two long, sometimes sweltering months until Labor Day.
So, what we’re left with, once the Fourth has passed (and its echoes sure seem to be fading away quickly), is a relatively slower stretch of time that I often think of as the summer doldrums. It usually gives each of us a chance to catch our breath before the busier days leading to autumn find us.
In Yankton, this shift to a somewhat lower gear is obvious, for this town has developed a dramatically front-loaded summer schedule.
June is, by every measure, the busiest month of the year here. There are activities all the time, with baseball or softball tournaments happening every weekend. These events bring visitors to town and swarms of traffic to the streets. June in Yankton marches at double time and it refuses to skip a beat.
But July is different (though not so much this weekend, with one more baseball tournament and a state swim meet in town). The youth activities wrap up and the number of community events drops off to give families some space for a little vacation time before the start of school.
Or so it seems.
Every year, however, July also makes me realize just how much of an illusion summer really is.
By that, I mean our early perceptions of the season are undone as the days dwindle away.
As the weather warms each spring, we see the summer ahead as a vast oasis of promise. The idyllic summer of these visions lasts seemingly forever and is filled with all the time in the world to tackle the many things you vowed and longed to do back when winter ruled your life.
But then June flies by and the Fourth of July comes and goes like a bottle rocket with a short fuse, and that gloriously long summer suddenly doesn’t seem so open-ended anymore.
At the Press & Dakotan, I see summer’s illusions exposed all the time. While July in Yankton seems to slow down in general, it never really works that way here when you’re planning stories and coping with the surprises that pop up all the time. Meanwhile, we know that, at the end of this month, our endless summer filled with plans and dreams and grand ideas will be all but over as we start ramping up for Riverboat Days, the new school year and everything else that materializes as summer and its illusions fade away.
It’s like that every year, and even realizing that truth, there’s nothing I can do to stop it.
That’s why I really appreciate nights like Tuesday, when there’s music in the park, a calmness in the air and no particular urgency left in the day. For a moment, the gallop of life seems to stop, and it chases away the hard facts of summer and the far-off shadows of the autumn I know is coming.
It gives me a moment to live in the moment. And that’s no illusion at all.
(0) comments
