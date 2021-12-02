Built in 1887 and one of only a handful of its kind left standing in the United States, the Grand Army of the Republic building (G.A.R. Hall) now serves as a small art gallery and home to Yankton Area Arts. In 2000, the building went through major renovations to become the home for the arts in Yankton.
The wooden, exterior doors have endured many years of rain, wind, ice and snow resulting in them literally coming apart at the seams and leaving them in a weakened state. The doors swell with humidity making them difficult to open and close. Then the forceful opening and closing of the doors weakens them even further. It’s time to update and repair our doors and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection.
Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this historic Yankton treasure. Thanks to those who have already donated to our campaign! You can add your name to our ever-growing list of supporters and donate to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
Each December, Yankton Area Arts transforms the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery into a festive holiday shopping boutique perfect for all your gift giving needs. The Crimson Door Holiday Shopping Boutique is Yankton’s longest running pop-up. Featuring nearly 50 regional artists who offer unique, hand-made items perfect for gift-giving throughout the year, the Crimson Door is a local favorite. This year’s boutique is full of festive home décor, jewelry, mittens, scarves, hats, blankets, pillows, books, bags, keychains, gift cards, ornaments, games, honey, dog toys and so much more! The Crimson Door is open daily from December 5-23 with open hours Monday-Friday noon-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Members of YAA are invited to a sneak peek shopping experience on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of a membership appreciation event. Members will receive a small token of appreciation (while supplies last) and music provided by Monte Gulick and Pat King will liven the gallery in the afternoon. Support local artists this year at the 16th annual Crimson Door Holiday Shopping Boutique.
The Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) will reconvene this winter for a special holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater. The concert will be directed by guest conductor James Stueckrath, band director at Huron High School, and is free to the public thanks to the support of the City of Yankton and the Parks and Recreation Department. A cookie reception hosted by Explorers Credit Union will immediately follow the concert in the High School Commons. Join us for music and festive holiday spirit and stick around for cookies and fellowship with your neighbors!
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open with special hours this holiday season Monday-Friday from noon-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 1-4 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
