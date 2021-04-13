For millions of telephone users in the country, their numbers are about to be up.
Or more precisely, the amount of numbers they’ll need to dial (or punch) on their phones is about to rise.
But it’s for a very good reason.
South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced Monday that, beginning April 24, South Dakotans will be encouraged to use 10-digit dialing — which is the area code plus the phone number — when making phone calls. It’s part of a transition to the implementation of the new 988 emergency hotline number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
This transition is being done on a national level through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The 10-digit system “will be required beginning as early as October 24, 2021, and no later than July 15, 2022, depending on your telephone provider,” the PUC said in a press release.
Will it be a hassle for some of us? Sure.
“An unfortunate byproduct of the FCC’s efforts to establish an easy-to-use suicide prevention hotline number is the upcoming requirement for all of us to use the full 10 digits including area code when dialing a phone number,” said PUC Chairman Chris Nelson in the press release.
But there’s nothing unfortunate for the reason behind it. The establishment of a three-digit suicide prevention hotline is long overdue to address the ongoing rise in suicides across the nation. A simpler means for people to reach out for help — the current hotline number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) — in a dark moment can potentially save lives and restore destinies. It will be an invaluable tool when it comes online in mid-2022.
Until then, it’s time to start getting ready.
And thanks to modern technology, that’s going to take some planning.
So many of us utilize telephones with preprogrammed numbers, or our businesses have computers and other devices that utilize phone numbers to interconnect with other sources. If these connectors aren’t programmed with 10-digit numbers, they will have to be reprogrammed.
“If you take a look at the technology you use on a daily basis or have in your home or office, you may find many devices or services with programmed call settings that will need to be updated,” said PUC Commissioner Kristie Fiegen. “These can include smart home devices, home security systems, medical monitoring devices, calling networks within companies and call forwarding or voicemail services, just to name a few.”
For some, this is going to take some considerable research and planning.
“Taking the time to update these systems now will help ensure they continue working properly long past the required implementation deadlines,” Fiegen remarked.
The attention that will be needed from each of us during this transition may be a nuisance, but it should be only a fleeting hardship. The eventual good will far outweigh whatever short-term burdens we may face to accommodate this new, important service.
