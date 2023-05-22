The future of Lewis & Clark Lake, at its present trajectory, is coming into sharper focus.
But so, too, is a possible plan to deal with the lake’s growing (literally) siltation issue.
A meeting of the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) in Yankton last Friday heard from representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the lake’s ongoing siltation, which is gradually devouring more open water on the Missouri River reservoir — growing at the tune of 4 million cubic yards per year. They also discussed efforts to address the matter, which won’t be easy or inexpensive.
“The lake will become 100% full of sediment by approximately year 2150,” said the Corps’ Justin Brewer. “At that point, there will be no more water recreation.”
If this path holds, the rest of the reservoir will turn into what the Missouri River at Springfield has become: mostly marshland with only delta-like channels slithering their way through.
Efforts to address the matter have been underway for several years, and the process has now reached Phase 2, which examines specific options for dealing with the sediment. This will lead to the third phase, in which a sediment management plan will be developed and enacted.
The process will be expensive, but the price tag for doing nothing and letting the natural consequences of damming and regulating the Missouri River take its course won’t be cheap, either. Ongoing siltation has already forced, and will continue to force, communities and water districts to move their intake facilities, and if the sedimentation consumes enough of the river to threaten hydroelectric generation, which it may do in several decades, it would result in an annual loss of more than $19 million (in current value) to the nation.
Obviously, it will also have an impact on the local economy, and that topic stirred some contention at Friday’s meeting, with numerous MSAC officials disputing the figure arrived at by the Corps. The formula that was used estimated about $8 spent by each visitor per year — and that would seem to produce an extremely low figure based on the other impacts seen on the local economy on both sides of the river. That needs to be clarified to put this issue in better economic focus.
The hopeful news is that the study of the issue has produced three finalists with various ideas for addressing the situation. It’s believed that one of the more practical general answers is moving any sedimentation taken from the reservoir and depositing it below the dam, where areas downstream actually do need the material. Getting to that point is going to be the real issue, and any plan must also include dealing with the new sediment entering the reservoirs, mostly from the Niobrara River.
This effort represents a long journey, guided by MSAC, and it has made considerable progress.
There is still a long way to go, and as stated above, it will likely come at a hefty cost. Given the ideas being considered and the benefits that could spring from them for future generations, watching this process play out as we eventually move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 will be fascinating.
