The time has finally arrived, the 40th annual Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival Back to the Eighties is here! There are so many wonderful and fun things to do and see.
Be sure to sign up for the Corn Hole tournament on Sunday, which will start at 12:30 p.m.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. if you are not already signed up. There is still time get your golf ball drop raffle by contacting River City Gymnastics and Cheer. They will also be selling tickets at the park an hour and half before the drop. The drop will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday. Also, make sure you check out the amazing wood carver. He will be carving though out the weekend with the auction taking place at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Parade will be taking place Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.; get your spot and cheer on your favorite floats.
Meanwhile, there will be entrainment at the amphitheater all weekend. And be sure to check out the crafts vendors in the park and at the 4-H fairground buildings. Check the website and Facebook for times and locations.
The weather is going to be great so come have some fun at the river. From the 2023 Riverboat Days Board of Directors: John Kraft (co-chair), Michele Termansen (co-chair), Mike Byrkeland, Rick Stone, Milissa Wuebben, Cole Blom, Jennifer Rucktaeschel, Mike Villanueva, Aaron Crisman, Dave Wright and Pamela Hamberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.