The 2020 Legislative session is history, except there are pending vetoes to bring the legislators back to Pierre at the end of March. It is that last week that tends to fire up legislators as that is the time the budget is finalized. It is during that week that 105 individuals get engaged in how taxpayers’ dollars should be spent or left to fall to the bottom line. It is the Legislature and the governor that will make that decision.
During the last two years, the House message to budget setting is that the Legislature has the final say; after all, it is their votes that send the bill to the governor. The governor can choose to sign or veto. That message was the challenge to getting the budget done this year.
There are also three parties that play major roles in the budget decision making : the governor, the Senate and the House. The process is what is being challenged to change in the minds of some House members. Formulating their responses on their interpretation of the state Constitution concluded that every request for dollars for a new and/or relatively new project should go through the bill-hearing process and be approved by two-thirds majority. They do not recognize transfers in the supplemental bill for the existing fiscal year as being constitutional.
So becomes the basis for the battle for available tax dollars to serve the citizens of the state. The process has been to agree to projects that all three parties would like, yet recognizing neither party gets all their wants. It is called compromise and, for some House members, that is not acceptable. The result is a breakdown in communications and resistance in coming to an agreement that can be supported by all three parties.
The first challenge was the announcement by the governor of finding dollars within the Department of Social Services’ budget and reducing M&R for all state-owned buildings and universities for one year to 1.6%. Skepticism as it being too late in the game for finding the dollars and the impact of coronavirus in this state prompted much debate on whether we should go ahead and use those dollars. The governor and, independently, the Joint Appropriations were both looking at Medicaid utilization and its decline over the past three years, the reversions (unused dollars) for the last three years both suggested reducing the dollars expensed to get a closer prediction for utilization in the next FY. This resulted in dollars becoming available for funding the big three at 2%. The Senate had always advocated 2%; the House wanted an increase but by finding reductions in state government to fund whatever increase could be done.
So, when the dollars were found late in the session, concern arose if that could be sustainable. With dollars saved in FY21, those savings could also be projected for the existing FY20, which made dollars available for additional projects in this current FY. Those dollars become one-time dollars to be used in revised FY20.
The general bill for FY21 provides for a 2% increase to K-12; 2% increase for technical colleges; 2% increase for health care providers; 2% increase for our state employee workforce; special education rebase of 8% and passing and funding a hemp program. The ongoing dollars also supported 5 additional court service officers to the governor’s original request of two additional DOC Parole officers, and funding of the 211 services statewide. The FY21 adopted ongoing budget consists of $1.7 billion in general funds, $1.8 billion in federal fund expenditure authority, $1.4 billion in other fund expenditure authority totaling $4.9 billion in total funds.
For the one-time dollars in revised FY20, the House had few priorities as compared to the Senate with their list. The governor had put her one-time list out in December as to what she was requesting so with additional dollars at the end of session were to be negotiated out between the three parties. The House achieved some dollars for county and townships for their roads. The amount is $4.1 million. The program where the dollars can go is already in existence and will help with local matches for access to state dollars. There will be an increase of $1.125 million to an existing trust fund for critical teaching needs scholarship. The additional dollars to the principle will increase the interest earned to go towards the scholarships.
The REED network which is fast-speed internet required in doing research and accessing data between the west universities and Sanford underground mine with east universities will be completed. The north/south route has been done; this will complete the project. Community-based providers for the DD population will receive a one-time allocation that will be a bonus payment to the direct care providers to be allocated among all CSPs in the state for $2.3 million.
The CSP group in our community that will be eligible for the allocation is ABS. Sioux Falls Community Mental Health Triage Center and Pennington County Care Campus will both receive dollars for equipment for their programs. Total dollars between the two is $294,000.
Ascent Innovation Center, in Rapid City, an entrepreneurial center, will receive $488,000 for equipment for business development. DSU Mad Labs will receive $200,000 for security coverage as required by NSA for contracting. Deaf & Dyslexia Education Professional Development will be funded at $250,000 in other funds.
The state is receiving a federal coronavirus grant for $4.5 million. The grant was just awarded and how it will be used is yet to be determined based on the grant requirements.
These are the negotiated items that resulted at the end of the day. Both the supplemental FY20 and the General FY21 bills passed both Houses but not without some members speaking against the bills and the resulting projects funded. My biggest concern is what the potential impact of the coronavirus will be in this state and the country. Common sense and conservatism still played out in the budget.
