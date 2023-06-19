Rule changes approved last week by a legislative committee in Pierre provide an avenue for modifying childcare licensing criteria in South Dakota. It also opens the door for a broader discussion that’s important, not only for our state but also the entire country.
The Legislative Rules Review Committee approved the changes proposed by the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). Among other things, the changes increase the number of children ages 5 and under to be cared for by one adult from 10 to 15; allow in-home providers to care for up to three infants instead of two; cuts the number of annual training hours required from 20 to 10; remove the limit on the number of hours a substitute provider can be used; and eliminate restrictions on the number of hours a child can receive nighttime care.
In other words, it loosens rules and restrictions in order to make do with a basic shortage of childcare providers.
Whether this is a good or smart approach is open to question.
What isn’t arguable is the importance of childcare not only to families but also to the state economy in general.
According to a 2021 South Dakota Kids Count report, nearly 73,000 children in the state were ages 6 or younger, of which 74% had parents in the workforce. That makes the availability of childcare a vital component of the labor market. The inability to find childcare — let alone affordable childcare — can cause people to, in some instances, exit the workforce because it’s more practical and cost-effective to tend to the children themselves. This puts a strain on the depth of a labor pool that’s already too shallow to meet current needs.
So, DSS has proposed these rule changes that could pave the way to more childcare options for parents. On paper, this is a logical means to an end.
However, it’s also a concerning approach, for it puts more emphasis on the end while downplaying the impact of the means.
According to the 2021 Kids Count report, “Compared to neighboring states, South Dakota’s requirements for childcare regulation are lenient, allowing twice as many children as the next highest neighbor. Childcare regulations ensure a provider meets health and safety standards. Lenient regulations in South Dakota mean children are more likely to be in unsafe environments. Unregulated family homes can still provide safe and high-quality care; however, decisions about safety and well-being of young children are left to each provider rather than best practices.”
The proposed new rules, while opening possibilities of expansion of services and potential relief for families, could also create the problems warned of in the Kids Count report.
Gov. Kristi Noem applauded the changes. “Every family should have the assurance that their children have access to safe, excellent and affordable childcare,” she said in a press release. “It isn’t the government’s job to provide this for them, but we can make life easier for our childcare providers to meet the needs of South Dakota families.”
In fact, it IS the government’s job to make sure that these facilities are “safe,” which leads to the “excellent” and perhaps even the “affordable” part. Parents need to know what the minimum expectations are. Otherwise, as the Kids Count report warned, you have a patchwork of approaches that may have differing priorities on what amounts to “best practices.”
These rule changes, which have been a couple years in the making, still need scrutiny and careful study. They may provide part of a solution to the childcare shortage in this state, but they may also come at a cost that could compromise some of the quality of that childcare. It’s a topic that merits much more discussion.
