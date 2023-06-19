 Rule changes approved last week by a legislative committee in Pierre provide an avenue for modifying childcare licensing criteria in South Dakota. It also opens the door for a broader discussion that’s important, not only for our state but also the entire country.

The Legislative Rules Review Committee approved the changes proposed by the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). Among other things, the changes increase the number of children ages 5 and under to be cared for by one adult from 10 to 15; allow in-home providers to care for up to three infants instead of two; cuts the number of annual training hours required from 20 to 10; remove the limit on the number of hours a substitute provider can be used; and eliminate restrictions on the number of hours a child can receive nighttime care.

