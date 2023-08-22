In a recent report to the State Bar of South Dakota, Knudson School of Law Dean Neil Fulton noted that law school applications “have been dropping nationwide for three consecutive years” and the “recent downward trend in applications is just beginning … we are projected to see a ten-year decline.”

To combat the low enrollment problem at the law school, Fulton is charting a course to create a “pathways program” to encourage enrollment at the University of South Dakota law school. He notes that this program evolved as a recommendation of the State Bar Strategic Planning Committee. The pathways program, as he described it, will extend efforts aimed at recruiting students “from college to middle school.” The program is designed to attract young students’ attention to the prospect of becoming a lawyer, hoping they will apply for admission to the law school.

