Just like that, this whirlwind summer comes to a close!
Yankton Area Arts completed a very busy summer with the ultimate event, the annual Summer Arts Festival held in conjunction with Riverboat Days. It was a fantastic weekend with loads of people in attendance and weather that was absolutely glorious. The arts vendors were elated with the full to bursting crowds of people. Thank you, Yankton, for a great weekend. We especially want to thank all the volunteers and sponsors of the weekend. It truly takes a village to accomplish this community celebration and we are incredibly grateful.
Each year YAA hosts in the GAR Hall Art Gallery the annual photo exhibit and competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. In its 17th year, The Annual Photo Exhibit is designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. This year’s exhibit features 14 photos representing the theme of Capturing Sound. In August we named two winners in the competition, Paul Harens’ photo Nature’s Scream was named Best in Show earning him a $100 cash prize. Honorable Mention went to Suzanne Skyrm for her photo “Murmuration.” While the photo exhibit closes today (Friday, September 3) at 5 p.m., folks have a few more hours to vote for their favorite photo. The People’s Choice award winner will be named at the close of the exhibit.
Artist Reyna Hernandez of Vermillion will be the exhibiting artist at G.A.R. Hall in September. Reyna utilizes mixed media across disciplines to investigate the concept of identity hybridity in relation to her Indigenous bloodlines and western education. She attempts to investigate her place in the world while examining the complex connections between western discourse, epistemic violence in academia, and her own sense of Dakota identity. This exhibit will be on display Sept. 7-Oct. 15 with a special reception honoring the artist and her work on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is always free and open to the public Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.
YAA continues to seek volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board of directors is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are patrons of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff and we’d be happy to help you. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor, and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
