The immensely popular South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to the area menu this weekend when thousands of people are expected to flock to Freeman to partake in and celebrate this unique, (apparently) ethnic food.
For those unfamiliar, chislic consists of small meat cubes skewered on sticks. The cooked meat is usually lamb, mutton, beef or even venison. The sticks, which look like miniature kabobs, are usually sold by the dozen or half-dozen, although they are sometimes served as single pieces lanced by toothpicks.
On the eve of the latest festival honoring what was proclaimed by the South Dakota Legislature in 2018 as the official state “nosh,” I have a couple of confessions to make.
First, I was stunned to realize several years ago that chislic wasn’t everywhere.
Having grown up in Menno, chislic was always part of the area bar cuisine. It was common for people to order a half-dozen sticks, which were deep fat fried and often served in a cardboard tub with crackers, garlic salt and/or other seasonings.
But many people who, when the internet age arrived, searched chislic on the web may have been surprised to discover that this nosh was associated mostly with South Dakota, especially Hutchinson County, and with towns like Freeman, Menno, Tripp, Scotland and others. (According to a 2005 story in South Dakota Magazine, it’s believed that chislic may have been introduced in the area by a gentleman named John Hoellwarth, a German from Crimean Russia who migrated to Hutchinson County in the 1870s.) I’m reminded of this lack of widespread cultural exposure frequently, including by the fact that every use of the word “chislic” in the Word document on which I’m writing this is highlighted in glaring red underlines as an unrecognized word.
In recent years, chislic’s appeal has grown, and it has become a sought-after dish, which ultimately led to, among other things, the legislative proclamation and the birth of the chislic festival. It’s been an unexpected evolution.
But here’s my other confession, which perhaps borders on sacrilege: I don’t really care one way or another about chislic. I don’t hate it — in fact, I ate some just a couple of weeks ago for the first time in a very long while — but it’s just not high on my list of culinary cravings.
I think part of the reason for this is professional, in a way.
Back around 1980, I worked at a bar in Menno where chislic was one of the food items we sold, and we moved some most every night.
As I mentioned, chislic is commonly deep fried in grease, which allowed it to be prepared quickly and easily. But I grew weary of the clinging odor of hot cooking grease that emanated from the vats, a smell that no exhaust fan could completely remove. I came to associate that smell with the countless baskets of chislic I cooked.
Also, the bar purchased chislic fresh, in bulk and packaged (probably by the gross) in white wax sheets. As we worked our way through each package, blood drops inevitably started pooling in the wrapping, and the raw, thick smell attached to it was difficult for me to stomach after a while. I can’t tell you if raw chislic is handled in the same way anymore, but I can tell you the price of a serving has skyrocketed from what it was when I was a kid, so there’s that.
(To be fair, I discovered one night that it was much better to eat chislic cooked in a toaster oven rather than in a vat of hot grease. The meat remained moist and didn’t shrivel up, and it tasted leaner and truer to what it actually was. But it was also a much slower process, which made it impractical to cook in such a fashion back then.)
Now, I see chislic as more than just a stick of meat cubes. It’s a local cultural staple, a food item probably introduced here in the frontier days by settlers from Europe. It persevered to the point where we didn’t even realize just how unique the food really was, and now we are seeing the possibilities.
The fact that it really wasn’t everywhere, that it has extremely local roots and has become so popular makes it more than just a tasty edible; it’s kind of an amazing, late-blooming success story.
