The immensely popular South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to the area menu this weekend when thousands of people are expected to flock to Freeman to partake in and celebrate this unique, (apparently) ethnic food.

For those unfamiliar, chislic consists of small meat cubes skewered on sticks. The cooked meat is usually lamb, mutton, beef or even venison. The sticks, which look like miniature kabobs, are usually sold by the dozen or half-dozen, although they are sometimes served as single pieces lanced by toothpicks.

