The bill signed into law last week establishing Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday is, among many things, an invitation to Americans to learn more about an important facet of our history, and in the process, better understand the full spirit of our republic.
There’s a decent chance that a lot of people in this area, for instance, don’t know much about Juneteenth other than some vague basics, if even that. It’s not a commemoration that has been marked on a lot of calendars — which will certainly change now — and therefore has been a day that has flown under many people’s radars.
Juneteenth commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when a Union Army general arrived in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming the freedom of all slaves. It was the promise forged in Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect in 1863 but, obviously, was not enforceable in the South until after the Civil War was over. The war ended in April 1865, but two months later, Texas still had institutional slavery in place until the proclamation was officially read (It didn’t become constitutionally official until the 13th Amendment, abolishing involuntary servitude, was ratified in December 1865.) But the symbolism of that Texas proclamation was important.
June 19 became a time of celebration, starting in Texas in 1866. Eventually, it spread across the South, then moved northward with 20th century migration. In recent decades, it has gradually become an officially recognized day in one form or another in every state of the union but one — South Dakota. After President Joe Biden signed the law, which passed both the House and Senate, last Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a declaration recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state workers.
With that, this day that symbolically celebrates one of the most significant civil rights milestones in our history (although many more legislative and legal victories would be needed over the next 100-plus years) was officially recognized across the land.
The decision should be seized upon as an opportunity to learn more about the African-American culture and, by extension, our diverse American identity per se.
The newly minted federal holiday did not come about without some dissent, as 14 House Republicans voted against the measure. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar called it a divisive development, declaring, “I cannot support efforts that furthers racial divisions in this country. We have one Independence Day, and it applies equally to all people of all races.” South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman opposed labeling Juneteenth as a “National Independence Day,” noting, “Our Independence Day is July 4th. Period.” And Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said calling Juneteenth “national independence day” would “create confusion and push Americans to pick (either Juneteenth or the Fourth of July) as their independence day, based on their racial identity.”
There’s a lot to take issue with in those statements, but Massie’s claim stands out as the most short-sighted.
This is not a question of picking one holiday or the other as a day of independence. Instead, Juneteenth stands as a full-throated reinforcement of the meaning of the Declaration of Independence. The 1776 document eloquently laid out our grievances with Great Britain and made the bold claim that “all men are created equal.” Juneteenth is a fulfillment (albeit a partial one) of that statement as well as a recognition of the suffering endured and blood spilled to realize that dream.
This new holiday is not a mechanism of division, no more than understanding other aspects of our diverse history divides us. It’s the understanding of it together that unites us and strengthens us.
Juneteenth may still be little known among some people, but the soul of the moment it celebrates must not be lost on anyone, for it honors and shares in a victory of an entire nation, not just an enslaved people.
