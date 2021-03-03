There are just two weeks left in the 2021 session of the South Dakota Legislature. However, there will have to be a special session of the Legislature sometime in the fall of 2021 to approve legislative redistricting. We were unable to do that during this session as the U.S. Census Bureau has not completed their work and the legislature needs those census figures in order to assure that each legislative district has nearly equal population. The South Dakota Constitution also requires that if the Legislature fails to redistrict by Dec. 1, the South Dakota Supreme Court shall do the redistricting. There is also some consideration that there may need to have a special session of the legislature to complete the recreational marijuana legislation, depending on what the Supreme Court does with any appeal from the Circuit Court decision holding that Amendment A was unconstitutional.
There has been a lot in the news this week about the motion for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg which has been filed in the House of Representatives. The procedure for impeachment in South Dakota is similar to the national procedure which recently played out in Washington. In South Dakota, state and judicial officers may be impeached for “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.” The House of Representatives has the power to impeach by a majority vote. Then the case is tried in front of the Senate but conviction requires a two-thirds vote, which would require 24 votes. South Dakota’s constitution also requires that no person can be tried on an impeachment charge until 20 days later so this would also require a special session if the House of Representatives decides to impeach the attorney general. I prepared and filed a bill early in the session which is directly related to this issue. Under the law right now, the governor directly appoints a replacement attorney general (and other constitutional officers), but under my bill, SB112, she could only appoint a replacement attorney general with the advice and consent of the Senate.
The South Dakota voters clearly indicated a desire for recreational marijuana by their passage of Amendment A, whether or not that bill was properly drawn up and handled. In that regard, the Judiciary Committee passed SB143, which revises the penalty for the ingestion of certain controlled substances; and SB189, which revises the laws related to drug crimes and enforcement. Unfortunately, both of them were killed in the Senate. The main argument against both of them seems to be that the Legislature should wait to see what the Supreme Court does on the appeal. I disagree with that. Regardless of whether the Supreme Court finds that the drafters of Amendment A violated other parts of our constitution, the fact remains that the voters indicated that they wanted the state to move toward legalizing marijuana, and I think that the Legislature should be doing that.
The Legislature has received information about the South Dakota Investment Council which reflects what a great job they do for the state. With a staff of 35 people and a budget of nearly $23 million, they manage $16.4 billion which belongs to the state of South Dakota. The internal and external costs for managing that money are 0.35% compared to the national benchmark of 0.67% and that standard alternative asset manager charge of 1.5%. The Investment Council has asked for a budget increase of about $900,000.
The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee also heard the budget request from the South Dakota Retirement System. They have a staff of 33 and requested a budget for next year of just under $5 million. This is a small decrease from last year, which had included money for some office upgrades which have now been completed.
With the extra money available this year as a result of COVID funding, it has been interesting to see all of the groups that are lined up seeking money:
• SDSU has asked for $6 million to upgrade and renovate their Cottonwood Field station and $25 million to redesign and renovate their Meat Laboratory,
• The School of Mines has asked for $19 million to construct a Mineral Industry building and $6 million to buy a privately owned building adjacent to their campus; and
• Southeast Tech has asked for $15 million to buy a building near their campus which is owned by the Sioux Falls School system.
Most of these requests have been reduced, deferred or tabled, but ultimately some of them will make their way through the budget process in these final two weeks.
