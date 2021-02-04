It’s colder today, and it’s supposed to get a lot colder this weekend and into next week, at least. Winter, it seems, is still around.
But as we brace for this onslaught, we also have the luxury to invoke what I call “the February rule.”
It works like this: Whenever something wintry and miserable shows up at this point in the season, I cling to the fact that it’s February. The days are getting longer and the average temperature (if not the mercury on any given day) is rising. We’re closer now to winter’s end, which changes the outlook on everything. For instance, if the current cold wave had hit us in November, it likely would have set the tone for a long, depressing winter stuck in an icebox. But now, we can look outside and literally see a light at the end of the tunnel. We know that whatever hits us won’t last long, relatively speaking.
OK, it’s not a great rule as rationalizing goes, but at least it makes me feel a little better about things. It gives me hope because it reminds me that spring has grabbed a bat and is standing on deck.
In normal times, February also makes me assess the winter so far, and the Yankton area really can’t complain too much. There’s been some snow, but we’ve managed to escape massive storms like the one that’s just buried the East Coast. Up until now, the cold hasn’t been too much of a problem, either. In fact, January saw maximum temperatures above normal on 26 of the 31 days, and we never recorded a reading below zero …
But these aren’t normal times. There’s something else at play this time around as I try wrapping my mind around “the February rule.”
I clearly remember having those same feelings, the same hopeful gaze toward spring — with the days lengthening, the area high school and college sports teams hitting their respective postseasons and with baseball cranking up for spring training — last February. I was ready for what was to come next.
Or so I thought.
But then came the most extraordinary March of my lifetime. COVID-19 invaded in such rapid, consuming force — it was suddenly everywhere — and the worst of times invaded just as we were moving into what I always see as the best time of the year.
As I’ve noted before, it often feels like everything in my life and my job just stopped during the second week of March in 2020. That’s the last thing I remember as normal before everything turned abnormal, out of sync and adrift.
I could say that I’ve gotten used to living with the coronavirus mindset — and maybe I really have. But it still feels like we’re living under occupation and far from anything like normal.
So now, February’s arrival fills me with a sense of worn-down anxiety. Where once this month compelled me to look ahead, I can’t help this year looking back to that time a year ago just before the world turned sideways, just before we began losing hundreds of thousands of Americans (and counting) to the virus, just before everything ended, just before everything began.
Honestly, I dreaded the arrival of February this year.
But for that, I need to adjust my “February rule.” With new vaccines coming into play and an expanded effort to get more shots into more arms, the rule has to be that life will get better, slowly but eventually. Hope, like spring, is creeping our way. And I’m more than ready to embrace it.
