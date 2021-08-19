BY KELLY HERTZ
With Riverboat Days 2021 about to erupt in Yankton, let’s look back on the extraordinary weekend of Riverboat Days 2020.
It was extraordinary, of course, because it wasn’t. Riverboat Days was canceled last year after becoming one of the many summertime victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed to make the traditionally busy and boisterous third weekend of August 2020 extraordinarily ordinary for Yankton for the first time since the mid-1980s.
And yet, it wasn’t quite as ordinary as one might think.
Unsurprisingly, it was a mostly quiet weekend, like a lot of weekends in a lot of towns were last summer. There were a couple of small events that had nothing to do with what would normally be happening. The City of Yankton’s subsequent revenue report for the period, released in early October, showed the city’s first decline in monthly revenue since early in the year and after enjoying a surprisingly robust run through our COVID summer. City Manager Amy Leon told the City Commission, “(The revenue drop) doesn’t surprise us because of Riverboat Days not occurring this year. In fact, we were a little surprised it wasn’t worse than it was.”
A year ago, it was also hot and dry. (I do recall thinking that missing out on the mid-90s heat at Riverside Park was probably the one plus of last year’s cancellation.) It hadn’t rained much that August, a trend that started in mid-July. We didn’t realize it then, but we were headed into the drought we find ourselves in now.
Obviously, instead of taking in Riverboat Days activities a year ago, many people were thinking a lot about COVID-19. It was an inescapable topic, especially in the silence of a weekend bereft of the usual festivities.
Last summer had been mostly quiet on that front locally, and by early August, Yankton County was down to just six active cases. (I encountered some complaints that the Riverboat Days board had pulled the plug on the festival too soon, a logic that ignored the vast logistics needed to organize the vendors, the entertainment, the artists and all else in the first place.) But around what should have been Riverboat Days weekend, COVID infections were starting to creep up again — Yankton County was up to 25 active cases, which, coincidentally, is close to what it is now — and Clay County had just reported its first COVID-related death. We had no inkling then of what was to come a couple of months later, perhaps just as well.
Meanwhile, schools were opening across the area, and a lot of unknowns arrived with the new year. Most students and teachers were returning to classrooms for the first time since March — five long months — and contingency plans were formulated in case emergency distance learning would be needed again. Also, that weekend was the opening of the high school football season for most area teams except Yankton, and other school activities had already started. Some of us at the newspaper wondered how far we would get into the fall sports season before COVID started forcing a flurry of postponements or cancellations. Surprisingly, it all went fairly well.
There were also questions looming in Vermillion and Yankton about the arrival of college students from around the country, as well as from foreign nations. Within a few weeks, Clay County would see a huge spike in positive tests, mostly driven by USD students, that set a cautious tone for the months ahead.
And yet, even as Riverboat Days wasn’t happening last year, the board of directors was already thinking ahead to 2021.
“Since we’re not having this year’s event, we started (planning 2021) back in May, basically,” Riverboat Days Committee co-chair John Kraft told the Press & Dakotan a year ago this week. “We’re already working ahead for next year on some of the entertainment and vendors, and trying to find some new activities for the kids and working on all aspects of the event.”
Co-chair Randy Oliver offered a hint of things to come.
“We’re aiming at attempting to get bigger and better bands,” he said. “Financially, that’s a huge hill to climb, but we want to come back and make a statement. We want to come back and make a splash.”
With country music star Jo Dee Messina (i.e., someone I’m actually familiar with) headlining tonight, that statement is being made.
It’s interesting to think back on last year, when Riverboat Days was on the shelf, as we prepare for tonight’s kickoff. There were so many things we didn’t know then, including when a COVID vaccine might come along and when our lives might someday possibly get back to normal again.
There are still uncertainties, to be sure, but on this weekend, we seem to be in a much better place overall, at least for now. So, we can appreciate what is certain and what is around us. After all, it’s Riverboat Days. Be safe, have fun and enjoy!
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.