Hello from Pierre! As your newly elected representative, I have been learning the process of your South Dakota state government.  I serve District 18 on three different committees:  Agriculture and Natural Resources, Local Government, and Military and Veterans Affairs.

These past weeks have been filled with bills to Board of Military Affairs (HB1048), modify the occupation tax for business improvement districts (HB1109), Medicaid Defined (House Resolution 5004), Do No Harm (HB 1080), numerous bills will be presented in committee referencing election reform, C02 Pipelines; Determination of Eminent Domain, Methodology Calculation of Health Care, Education and Mental Health, County Sheriffs and the creation of a Regional Jail Board, just to hit a few of the many topics.

