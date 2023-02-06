Hello from Pierre! As your newly elected representative, I have been learning the process of your South Dakota state government. I serve District 18 on three different committees: Agriculture and Natural Resources, Local Government, and Military and Veterans Affairs.
These past weeks have been filled with bills to Board of Military Affairs (HB1048), modify the occupation tax for business improvement districts (HB1109), Medicaid Defined (House Resolution 5004), Do No Harm (HB 1080), numerous bills will be presented in committee referencing election reform, C02 Pipelines; Determination of Eminent Domain, Methodology Calculation of Health Care, Education and Mental Health, County Sheriffs and the creation of a Regional Jail Board, just to hit a few of the many topics.
The process of your government is as complicated as you would expect. Once a bill is drafted, it then is assigned to committee, where it is put on trial to due pass or fail. If the bill passes in committee, it goes to the House Floor where it is again presented, debated and voted on by the entire body of Representatives. If the bill passes the House, the process is repeated in the Senate. Once the bill passes both the House and the Senate, it is presented to the governor where it will be accepted into law or vetoed.
It is a process filled with decorum, caucus meetings and numerous visits from lobbyists and organizations from across the state of South Dakota informing, referencing their cause and or purpose.
The process is why I am here, to represent you and the promises I made to District 18 voters, to apply the Constitution and Rule of Law and foundational principle: Under God the People Rule.
Cracker barrel for District 18 is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the City Commission Room at CMTA 1200 W21st Street, Yankton. This is a great opportunity to hear from your legislative team and share your thoughts with us! We look forward to seeing you.
Please remember, this is your government, and all citizens are welcome to visit your Capitol and testify on bills or simply observe the process. Information on the content and status of bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Julie.Auch@sdlegislature.gov.
