Something unique happened in the realm of South Dakota tourism last year.
It was reported that, for the first time ever, the Southeast Region of South Dakota led the state in generated tourism dollars in 2022. The region saw $1.86 billion in tourism spending, an increase of 17% over the previous year.
This was major news because it marked the first time that a region which didn’t include the Blacks Hills and the Badlands led the state in this category.
It’s also big news because, when a lot of tourists think of South Dakota, it’s almost guaranteed that Mount Rushmore is the first thing that comes to mind. Places like Deadwood, Sturgis, Custer State Park or the Badlands follow right behind it. (We can tell you from experience that there are people, who hail mostly from great distances, for whom the entire perception of this state is the Black Hills.)
So, the Southeast Region’s haul recorded last year says a lot.
As was noted in a story in last week’s Press & Dakotan, this news indicates the growing drawing power of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, which accounted for 29% of the region’s revenue. This is due to the growing number of concerts, tournaments and other events in the state’s largest city.
Meanwhile, Yankton County again showed its drawing power, amassing $88 million in tourist spending in 2022. This is propelled, of course, by the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, which continues to rank as one of the state’s top draws.
“I look at it through the prism of the state parks,” said Jay Gravholt, tourism director for Yankton Thrive. “Custer State Park is the busiest state park in South Dakota. Lewis & Clark State Park is the second busiest park, so we get tons of campers here every year.”
Yankton County is also seeing more athletic events, ranging from soccer and softball to archery, which are bolstering visitation numbers.
Other area counties are also seeing increases in tourism spending, which indicates the overall drawing power of this region on many levels.
One takeaway from all this is that the Southeast Region’s unprecedented performance last year only bolsters the overall strength and importance of tourism to South Dakota’s economy. After all, if a non-Black Hills region can be the top moneymaker in the state, it suggests just how strong South Dakota’s tourism hand is becoming.
And that bodes well for the overall future of tourism in this state.
