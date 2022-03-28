I was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the impeachment committee by the Speaker of the House. There are eight members on the committee with the Speaker of the House as a non-voting member and the Chairman. This is obviously a very serious and historical matter. The committee members have been very diligent in reviewing all of the voluminous records, videos and photographs concerning this matter. In addition, we spent many hours taking public testimony from South Dakota and North Dakota investigators, law enforcement, as well as state officials.
House Resolution 7001 requires the committee to make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives as whether to impeach the Attorney General or not. The committee will present its recommendation to the South Dakota House of Representatives. That vote could be to impeach or not to impeach. The full House of Representatives does not have to follow the recommendation of the committee. The Impeachment Committee will release its recommendation to the public on March 29, 2022 along with public access to the records. Thereafter on April 12, 2022 the full House of Representatives will vote on whether to impeach or not to impeach.
Obviously, there is virtually no precedent to follow concerning this important matter. In fact, there is very little law in our state constitution for guidance, either. Pursuant to Article XVI Section 3, a constitutional officer can only be impeached for very few but specific reasons:
1, drunkenness;
2, crimes;
3, corrupt conduct; or
4, malfeasance or misdemeanor.
By law, to be impeached, an individual’s impeachable conduct must be proven by “clear and convincing” evidence. That burden of proof is more than a “preponderance” of the evidence but less than “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
There clearly has been a lot of unnecessary distractions concerning this issue along with very unfortunate attempts to influence not only the committee, but more importantly, the citizens of South Dakota. Our rule of law guarantees that everyone, regardless of the situation, is entitled to a fair trial or hearing. That is what we call due process. That is why we often hear law enforcement officers refusing to release any information about a pending matter until the investigation is completed. Unfortunately, that has not occurred in this matter and many have already come to a conclusion without having access to any records nor hearing any of the testimony. To that extent, the distractions have been successful.
Fortunately, I believe that none of the robocalls, billboards or the release of law enforcement records have impacted any of the committee members whatsoever. Even though there is no former road map for the committee to follow, the process is still quite simple and direct. You first determine what are the facts. Secondly, you identify the law. Finally, you determine if the facts, by clear and convincing evidence, prove that there was an impeachable offense. Based upon that process, a recommendation will be made by the committee. That simply, is what is required and I can guarantee you that is how the committee intends to proceed.
None of the members of the impeachment committee volunteered to serve on this committee. We all took this appointment very seriously. We also all know, that in the end, whatever our recommendation was, and regardless of how the House of Representatives ultimately votes, someone is not going to be happy and many will be critical of any decision. That is what it means to be a public servant.
