The Yankton School District will continue the protocol regarding students experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms using the Student Symptom Screening Checklist, which is used at home and school.
This Student Symptom Screening Checklist is found in the “Yankton School District Return to School Plan 2020” under section 1.5 along with the following:
• Per South Dakota Department of Health mandate staff and students will be required to stay home, or will be sent home for 10 days when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
— Students and staff may return sooner than 10 days, but must provide a physician’s note allowing them to return to school.
— Students and staff cannot return to school until symptom free and temperature is normal without fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.
Note: At this time, Yankton is considered “Substantial Community Transmission” status regarding COVID-19. The YSD is following the South Dakota Department of Health mandate and will continue until this status has changed. When this status changes, the above protocol will be reconsidered.
We will continue to do what we need to do in order to keep our students and staff in school safely for as long as we are able to do so. I encourage our entire community to continue to pull together and do as much as possible to mitigate the positive COVID-19 spread in Yankton.
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which will be updated at the end of each week, for active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764
———
Stay Connected to YSD
Stay connected with YSD during the 2020-2021 school year! Please join us by downloading the YSD app on Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp or iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6. Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket. Check out the YSD app: https://bit.ly/2R8rxQG.
It’s everything Yankton School District, in your pocket!
———
Free Meals for YSD Students
Recently, the USDA extended their Summer Food Service Program in which all students can receive a free breakfast and lunch. This program was extended until the end of December 2020 or until funding is depleted. We are excited to announce that all six schools in the Yankton School District have been approved to participate in this program! Beginning Sept. 16, students may eat breakfast and lunch free of charge.
A few important conditions regarding this program:
• This program allows for one meal (breakfast and lunch) per student. The school will still provide Ala-Carte items. However, students must have funds in their meal accounts to purchase these items.
• This program is for both our traditional in-school learners and remote learners.
• Remote learners will still need to complete the weekly order form found on the YSD website under the “Child Nutrition” page. The pickup dates will be Monday and Wednesday. The pickup site will be at Yankton High School. Please refer to the YSD Child Nutrition website — https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/childnutrition — for further directions. Reminder: Wear masks when picking up the meals.
• Students can still bring their own meal, but if they want to purchase a milk, they can continue to do so. Only students who take a reimbursable meal will get a free milk.
• It is still important for the families to continue to fill out the free and reduced applications for this school year if they have not already done so.
• When this free meal benefits expires on Dec. 31, 2020, it is important to have your free and reduced application processed now so there is no delay for your child’s meal status.
We are excited for our YSD students to have this wonderful opportunity. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Child Nutrition Department at 605-665-8379 or email Sandi Kramer at skramer@ysd.k12.sd.us
———
School Board Meetings
Yankton School District board meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing, the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.