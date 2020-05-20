The class of 2020 graduated on May 17 through a virtual graduation, which was the first of its kind in Yankton School District history. Congratulations to our seniors and their families on this wonderful accomplishment!
A formal graduation ceremony is planned for July 26 at 1 p.m. in the YHS main gym if allowed by recommendations of the CDC, as well as state and local health care officials.
The Virtual Graduation was released on May 17 at 2 p.m. The public may view the Virtual Graduation by going to “RECENT NEWS” at the YSD Website and click on the “Virtual Graduation” tab at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
ACADEMICS, FINE ARTS, AND ATHLETIC AWARDS RECOGNITION
Each year we honor Yankton High School students for their accomplishments in Academics, Fine Arts and Athletics. The public is welcome to view each of these special recognitions by going to “RECENT NEWS” at the YSD Website and click on the “Academic — Fine Arts — Athletic Awards Presentations 2020” tab at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT STAFF RECOGNITION AND RETIREMENT
The staff of the Yankton School District are recognized in the spring of each school year for retirements, years of service, teacher of the year, staff member of the year, etc. The program for this special event featuring the awards and recognitions may be viewed by going to “RECENT NEWS” at the YSD Website and click on the “Employee Recognition” tab at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
The Summer Food Program will begin on June 1 with Grab-n-Go Meals made available on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals may be picked up at Yankton High School and Yankton Middle School. Any students ages 18 and younger are welcome and encouraged to participate.
JOIN OUR YSD APPTEGY APP
If you have not signed up for the YSD app, it is not too late and it costs you nothing! Our YSD app is everything Yankton School District, in your pocket. We currently have over 1,800 app users.
With the YSD app, you can access YSD news updates, cafeteria menus, sports scores, daily happenings of your children or grand-children, emergency notifications, etc. …
Download the app on iPhone — https://apple.co/35Y84s6 — or Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp. Please call the YSD Administration Office if you have any questions 665-3998.
Community members who want to stay in touch with YSD happenings are welcome and encouraged to download the app.
KINDLE’S KORNER
As in the past, my monthly Kindle’s Korner will not be published in the months of June and July. The monthly Kindle’s Korner will return in August.
Thank you to the Press and Dakotan for providing this opportunity to reach out to the parents and patrons of the Yankton School District.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District
