Greetings and welcome back to the start of another new school year in the Yankton School District! We are looking forward to a very busy and terrific 2022-23 school year. The first day of school in the Yankton School District is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
I want to thank our students, parents, grandparents, staff members, retired folks and our community for your outstanding support.
While the past 2½ years have brought many challenges, uncertainty at times and unprecedented change, we have striven to provide our students a quality education and keeping them in school.
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL UPDATE
On Aug. 4, Yankton Middle School had a fire event. The facility sustained minimal fire damage and a significant amount of water damage in various areas of the school.
There has been really good progress on the clean-up efforts and restoration. We have new flooring and ceiling tile replacements taking place with the possibility of maybe not having all of the ceiling tile available before school starts. In the eyes of middle school students, a few missing ceiling tiles may actually be pretty cool!
Along with vacuuming and cleaning, a special environmentally safe spray was used throughout the building in the areas which got soaked with water. We were also assured the spray used is and will be safe for the return of students and staff in the building. This will help to disinfect these areas.
Our electricians are finishing their work with electrical and new lighting in some areas. We also have contractors who take care of the fire sprinklers and alarm system on board to finish their work, as well as inspections.
Unless there is an unforeseen change of events, we will be welcoming our YMS students back on Aug. 22 with the possibility of a few things to get done, but nothing that would prevent us from being in school.
A heart-felt thank you to all of the contractors, school staff, teachers, administration, community members, parents, students and emergency/fire personnel who did their part in getting us back to opening the school doors at YMS!
WE HAVE A NEW LOOK
Please check out our new website for the Yankton School District. Our hope is to make your navigation easier, along with pertinent links to help you better connect and find the information you need.
We are using Apptegy as our website host, which is the same company we use for the Yankton School District phone app. Check us out at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2022-23 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
A committee has been in place for several months discussing many land possibilities for our new facility. Sites have been narrowed down and the Yankton School Board approved the following at their July meeting:
“Authorize the superintendent, business manager and school attorney to negotiate land acquisition option(s) for a future early childhood facility subject to school board final approval.”
The Core Planning Group comprised of parents, community members, teachers, school board, and administration will be meeting over the next 2-3 months working on the Schematic Design of the facility.
A link has been created on our Yankton School District Website titled “Early Childhood Development Center.” You are encouraged and welcome to visit this link at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are livestreamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wkindle@ysd.k12.sd.us.
Let’s continue to have a great year!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
