A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities has been formed to study the Yankton School District pre-school through fifth grade elementary school facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
The study and recommendations will be based on the review of items including physical conditions and maintenance needs, building capacity and enrollment projections, educational and special programming, alignment with the Yankton School District’s Forward 2024 Strategic Plan, safety and security, community use/partnerships, and financial stewardship.
A Community-Wide Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 pm at the YHS Commons. The public is also welcome to attend the following school board meetings:
• The Task Force will provide an initial Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the regular School Board Meeting.
• The Task Force will present final Facilities Master Plan recommendations to the School Board on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the regular Board meeting.
———
YSD RECOGNIZED FOR PRESCHOOL LEVELS OF EXCELLENCE PROGRAM
The School Administrators of South Dakota professional organization recognizes the importance of a quality preschool experience as an integral part of a student’s success in school.
The Yankton School District Preschool program at Webster Elementary School received the organization’s highest level of recognition and has been honored as an Exemplary program for the 2020-2023 school years.
The current 2021-22 school year saw the highest Yankton School District Preschool enrollment in the history of the program with 189 preschool students enrolled. We are very proud of our Preschool program being offered and at no cost to every child in the school district. Our staff have done an outstanding job with this program and serving the needs of our preschool aged children. Please contact Mrs. Melanie Ryken at Webster Elementary School of further information at 665-2484.
———
YSD COVID-19 WEEKLY UPDATE
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, as I update the data at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764
———
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
———
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing, the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.