By Sen. Art Rusch
R-District 17 (Vermillion)
Last weekend, the Legislature learned that Rep. Bob Glanzer, who represented Huron in the House of Representatives, died from the coronavirus. Earlier in the week, his niece also died from the virus.
Last week was Veto Day and many people were concerned that the governor might veto some of the spending bills that passed late in the session. I was particularly concerned over the fact that one of the House members of the Appropriations Committee was quoted in the paper as stating that the Governor should veto the bills for University buildings. Since the USD Health Sciences Building was the only building for which money was appropriated, I was concerned that might happen and I had put a lot of effort into making sure that bill was approved because USD needs the Health Sciences Building so badly. However, the governor did not veto any of the spending bills so, hopefully, the Health Sciences Building which was to be funded out of 2020 “one-time” spending is safe.
However, the 2021 “ongoing” spending bills are a different issue. Fiscal year 2021 will be starting on July 1 and the budget that the Legislature approved for next year was based on revenue assumptions that are probably no longer accurate. Sixty-three percent of the revenue that the State of South Dakota collects comes from sales taxes and the closure of so many businesses and the lack of consumer spending may have a dramatic effect on South Dakota’s sales tax collections. As a result, it is likely that sometime this summer, probably in late June, the governor will call a special session of the Legislature to determine what the ongoing budget for 2021 should include. I am afraid that may impact the 2% increases for education, state employees and health care providers that the Legislature approved in March. If the money is not being collected to fund those things, it is likely that they will be cut.
On veto day, the Legislature did consider two spending bills.
The first, SB192, rolled several smaller funds into one Small Business Economic Disaster Relief Fund with about $10 million to make loans to small businesses to help tide them over the coronavirus shutdowns. None of the loans can exceed $75,000 and will bear 0% interest.
The second spending bill was SB193, which granted authority to spend the money that South Dakota will receive from the federal government as a result of the $2 trillion coronavirus bill that was passed by Congress and approved by the President. This will amount to approximately $93 million dollars that South Dakota will receive from the federal government.
Of that money:
• $55.7 million will go to the Bureau of Finance and Management into a catch-all fund to be distributed between the various state agencies that are funded through the Bureau of Finance and Management.
• $15.7 million will go to the Department of Social Services;
• $11.7 million will go to the Department of Human Services;
• $3.8 million will go to the Department of Labor to accommodate the expected increase in unemployment claims;
• $1.2 million will go to the Department of Health for home delivered and congregate meals;
• $1 million will go to the Department of Health for the special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as the WIC program;
• $192,000 will go to the Department of Veterans Affairs;
• $180,000 will go to Juvenile Community Corrections;
• $15,000 will go to the Department of Health; and
• $9,700 will to the Department of Education.
Much of this money is not actually money that will come to South Dakota but money that will go directly to the various federal programs because the federal government will pick up a larger share of the costs of these programs.
