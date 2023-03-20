The key to any construction project is to evolve and learn from past designs and mishaps — to “build back better,” as President Biden’s recent pandemic relief and infrastructure bills described it.
That philosophy is being mobilized in the reconstruction of Yankton’s Auld-Brokaw Trail along Marne Creek, chiefly the sections that were damaged and destroyed by the 2019 bomb cyclone.
While the standard dirt work and heavy-duty reinforcement is already underway, aesthetic tweaks to the project are also being utilized to build a stronger, better piece of local infrastructure.
In Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson said modified landscaping will not only add to the aesthetic appearance of the trail but also help reinforce the structure.
The planting of willow trees along the trail is one such feature. “The willow stakings will allow the roots to get in and really hold the soil down there,” Larson said.
Other vegetation will be planted to solidify the creek area.
“(There is) going to be a lot of ground moved, reshaped and planted,” he said. “All of these plants have been chosen because they’re native. They can handle wet soil. They have deep root systems and thick root systems to hold the dirt in place really, really well.”
Away from the creek banks, the city will introduce more native prairie grasses.
“Not only will you have the seed mixture for low ground cover, there are going to be plantings of hackberry trees, chokecherry trees, American plums and then there will be some smooth sumac and fragrant sumac as you work your way up,” Larson said.
“All of these plants have great root systems to hold that dirt in place and then hopefully can survive our different types of environments in the spring and summer. It will give (the trail) some color. Not only do you want the roots to hold, but you want plants that are going to be attractive, too.”
So, the refurbished version of the trail and creek area will not only be aesthetically pleasing and more natural to this area, but it will also serve a constructive stabilizing purpose.
It must be recognized that the 2019 bomb cyclone was a combination of extraordinary circumstances that came together for an historically destructive event. It put unprecedented pressure on Marne Creek and maxed out the capacity along Auld-Brokaw Trail, which was conceived as a flood mitigation project. It was a very rare event, or so we can hope.
There is no guarantee that an incident of similar magnitude won’t happen, or cause damage should it ever happen, again, but in general terms, the modifications planned for the creek/trail reconstruction should make the mechanism better prepared for whatever comes.
