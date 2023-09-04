Access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet continues to be a challenge in rural America, and its absence denies residents, industries, and small businesses a vital service.  

Without broadband access, rural residents are often excluded from online educational opportunities, the ability to work remotely, and healthcare innovations such as telehealth. Rural small businesses struggle to contend with online competitors enjoying ample cloud computing and lightning-fast broadband speeds. Rural industries, including precision agriculture, are unable to effectively use digital technologies and data analysis to improve planting efficiency and increase crop yields.

