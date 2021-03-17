The South Dakota Week of Work will take place April 19-23, with many activities being held virtually, including live panel discussions with business and industry from across South Dakota. Resources are available on the Week of Work website: https://weekofwork.sd.gov/.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT STAFF
Staff vaccinations for COVID-19 have begun to take place since the first week of March for those who qualified meeting the criteria set forth by the South Dakota Department of Health. Since then the vaccination process allowing all staff has opened up with many staff receiving a vaccination.
The vaccination along with ongoing masking, cleaning, social distancing and other mitigation strategies set forth since August in the Yankton School District continue to keep our children in school.
The Yankton School District will continue our masking and mitigation strategies. Thank you students, staff and parents for your cooperation!
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT APP
Yankton School District’s app has a new look. Same great content that helps students, parents, and community members know what is happening in our schools.
On the app, you can find day to day school celebrations through the live feed, cafeteria menus, school news, contact information for staff and event/calendar information.
Currently we have 3,000 users! Download the app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Download the app on Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp or iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
