Along Douglas Ave. in Yankton is a political yard sign, one of many around town. But this one doesn’t tout any particular candidate.
Instead, is simply declares, “Voting is Sacred.”
Indeed, it is. It’s the most important component, the most essential spirit, of our democracy. It’s the voices of people declaring their choices and plotting our next steps for the future.
Today — Election Day — is the holiest day in our democratic process.
And if you haven’t voted yet, this is your day to be part of it.
This year more than ever, “Election Day” has actually covered several weeks, with millions of people taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early. And by all accounts, a tidal wave of early votes has already been cast. What it all means has yet to be determined, but it suggests more Americans are engaged in this election this year than in any other vote in recent memory.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic also plays into this, and not just as a political issue. The impact it has had, and continues to have, on U.S. life has made early/mail-in voting a more practical and safer option for many people. In all likelihood, many people who had never voted early before did so this time, perhaps due in large part to the pandemic. It would also be no surprise if many of them like the convenience and versatility this provides and continue voting early in the future.
Then again, while seeing those waves of early voters has been impressive, it’s also been frustrating to hear accounts of areas of our country where early voting has been difficult, marred by many hours standing in long lines, as well as other inconveniences and, yes, even roadblocks. The fact that the numbers have been as strong as we have seen indicates a desire to participate and a determination to make a difference. And that’s part of what makes voting so vital.
(The problems that have become evident in parts of the country stand as a poor statement of how this democracy functions. This must be addressed by Congress starting in January, for voting — a fundamental pillar of making all this work — should never be so difficult.)
So, for the voters of this country, this is your day — your last chance to be a part of the solution and be an active part of this sacred national process.
kmh
