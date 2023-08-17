First off, I’ve never been to Sturgis.

I mean, I’ve BEEN to the town of Sturgis a few times — mostly passing through on the way to somewhere else. It looks like a nice place, with one foot in the Black Hills and the other on the edge of a seemingly endless prairie.

ImMe

Whoa. I missed Noem’s column. That’s pretty bizarre. I’ve always associated the rally with plenty of drinking and debauchery, drug busts, and human trafficking. I have also never been, but have seen videos of women wearing nothing on top but body paint, etc. I definitely don’t associate it with “Faith and Family.”

Oh Jesus
Sadly, it seems to me that many of today’s Christians see themselves - like Ms. Noem apparently does - as just another political interest group that is quite comfortable “Rendering unto Caesar the things that are God's."

And it may just be that Christians - like Ms. Mews - who advises us elsewhere on these pages to simply stand by and pray, and “… be submissive to rulers and authorities” is woefully underestimating the existential threat to our faith.

At least this is why the young people in my life tell me our pews are empty and churches across our nation are closing.

