First off, I’ve never been to Sturgis.
I mean, I’ve BEEN to the town of Sturgis a few times — mostly passing through on the way to somewhere else. It looks like a nice place, with one foot in the Black Hills and the other on the edge of a seemingly endless prairie.
But, saying you’ve “been to Sturgis” usually implies being there during the first week of each August when the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place. It’s a staple of South Dakota summer life, a bona fide tradition, when all roads in this state seem to lead to the rumbling slopes of the Hills. Towns like Yankton tend to see their share of bikers moving through while going out or coming back.
Frankly, the motorcycle rally also has something of a reputation. I’ve heard tales about Sturgis practically all my life from people who either make annual trips to the rally or have gone out once or twice to see what it was all about. (A lot of these stories, when weaved together, unfortunately make me think of the rowdy 1953 Marlon Brando biker movie, “The Wild One,” which served up practically every rough motorcycle-gang stereotype that the early ’50s had to offer.)
Based on these accounts, I didn’t think anyone would ever confuse the rally for a family event …
Until last week, that is, when Gov. Kristi Noem presented this image in a column that, in part, hailed the first responders and others whose tireless work at Sturgis is also something I’ve heard about through the years. She said these people help make the rally “an event for the whole family.”
While there last week, she said, “I met a lot of people who brought their family members with them — dads and sons, spouses, grandfathers and grandkids, and even moms and daughters — all spending time together making memories.” She proclaimed that the rally celebrates “faith, family and Freedom.”
These observations didn’t escape the notice of South Dakota Searchlight’s Seth Tupper, who’s covered several rallies as a reporter. Offering a number of unsavory examples of rally life that he witnessed, he said that “trying to sell a sanitized image of the rally as a holy family pilgrimage … (is) just Dumb with a capital D.”
This is clearly a stark difference of opinion regarding a sacred South Dakota tradition. By sacred, I mean cherished in a fun sort of way, not in the religious sense that Noem invoked when she wrote, “I didn’t think I’d find so much Jesus at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
So, perhaps I can’t really judge this tradition because I’ve never been to the rally …
But I CAN tell you about another tradition that many South Dakota journalists know.
Each year during the rally, the Department of Public Safety issues daily reports of arrests, confiscations, highway fatalities and other tidbits connected to the event. For instance, this year’s final rally tally saw, among various items: 120 DUI arrests, 155 felony drug busts, $2,005 in cash seized and five vehicular fatalities in the Sturgis-Rapid City district. This latter number may be only a partial accounting, as South Dakota recorded 11 motorcycle fatalities statewide last week. Whether all 11 could be tied directly to the rally is open to question, but it’s surely one heck of a coincidental spike.
Also, Tupper reported that the rally yielded an officer-involved shooting as well as this curiosity: “One rallygoer is charged with making terrorist threats after authorities allegedly found him in possession of several guns, body armor, bomb-making materials, an object that appeared to be a pipe bomb, and a manifesto that included descriptions of murder, mass killings and crimes against children.”
Speaking of that last item, federal and state officials announced five arrests last week in a sex trafficking sting that’s conducted at the rally practically every year. Sturgis is a magnet for this kind of activity, or so I’ve been told by human trafficking experts who have spoken in Yankton through the years. The blog site NativeHope.org noted, “The Sturgis rally has become a main event that drives human trafficking within the state of South Dakota …” It added that from 2013-2022, there were 71 federal arrests for human trafficking, with most of the victims being 12-15 years old.
Yet another tradition for those of us who confront these numbers and dispatches yearly is that we tend to grow numb to them. It’s all part of what we’ve come to expect from the Sturgis rally.
That’s not fair, I suppose. Of the many tens of thousands of people who attend the Sturgis rally each year, a vast majority don’t engage in illegal or illicit activity. They’re likely there mostly to scope out other bikes and ride through the Hills as part of a breezy road trip.
However, there’s no denying what also comes with that when the rally is held. These may be the actions of a few, but they are actions that reflect on, and in some minds define, the event each year.
Unquestionably, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a popular draw, but I’m compelled to believe it’s not the family attraction the governor sells it as. That doesn’t make it evil, but it sure doesn’t seem like Disneyland.
Whoa. I missed Noem’s column. That’s pretty bizarre. I’ve always associated the rally with plenty of drinking and debauchery, drug busts, and human trafficking. I have also never been, but have seen videos of women wearing nothing on top but body paint, etc. I definitely don’t associate it with “Faith and Family.”
Sadly, it seems to me that many of today’s Christians see themselves - like Ms. Noem apparently does - as just another political interest group that is quite comfortable “Rendering unto Caesar the things that are God's."
And it may just be that Christians - like Ms. Mews - who advises us elsewhere on these pages to simply stand by and pray, and “… be submissive to rulers and authorities” is woefully underestimating the existential threat to our faith.
At least this is why the young people in my life tell me our pews are empty and churches across our nation are closing.
