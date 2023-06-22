Since history is the foundation of who and what we are, it feels fitting that a couple of historical items that caught my attention this past week were tied to buildings, the brick-and-mortar foundation of any community.
One storyline made headlines in Yankton, while the other’s local tie was nestled deep within a larger legacy.
AN UNHERALDED ‘MAUSOLEUM’
One of Yankton’s oldest, most historic buildings — and one that is, arguably, the least appreciated for these facets — made news this week in an unfortunate way.
On Tuesday, city officials condemned the apartment building located at Fifth Street and Douglas Avenue after a portion of the exterior wall collapsed. The residents were evacuated, and the building has been cordoned off until the property’s owners can determine how to proceed with repairs.
The building, which is nearly 150 years old, is known by some as the former home of the local chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows; in fact, the “IOOF” letters still adorn the front of the multi-story structure.
It was built in 1874 as the Yankton County Courthouse and jail, located just a couple of blocks from the territorial capitol. It’s one of the oldest structures standing in Yankton. There may be a couple that are older (for instance, the Excelsior Mill was built in 1872 and is now aptly called the 1872 Saloon), but that number could probably be counted on one hand.
As the center of county government in the territorial days, the courthouse had the distinction of housing Jack McCall for a time during his trial here for the 1876 murder of Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood. (According to author Bob Karolevitz, the trial itself was held at the federal building located near what’s now the Sir Charles Apartments.) Thus, we know McCall was jailed there, even though we don’t know precisely where he was buried.
By the dawn of the 20th century, the courthouse/jail had outlived its usefulness. The Press & Dakotan lamented the structure’s sorry state and its vulnerable vaults, calling it “the poorest excuse for a courthouse” in the state. The P&D, with post-Victorian flourish, also called the building a “mausoleum and a temptation to the goddess of conflagration.”
A new courthouse was subsequently built at Third and Broadway and was opened in 1905, and the old county building was sold to the local I.O.O.F. chapter, which used it as a meeting place until about 1980. (It was also home of Yankton’s Teen Canteen from the 1940s through the 1960s, according to Questers Dakota Territory Chapter No. 794.) At that point, the building was purchased by a developer who converted it into apartments.
A lot of history is tied to that location, but it has stood mostly unrecognized for it. There are no plaques commemorating its past. The building has long since lost the dome-like structure that topped a portion of it. It stands as a hulking, pale-gray ghost — an odd fellow, indeed — whose long-ago story is known by few and conveyed to no one.
But it’s clearly a survivor. It was removed from government service in 1905 in favor of a new county courthouse that has already deteriorated and vanished. It housed a fraternal group that no longer has a local chapter. It has endured the churning tides of progress — the loss of the capital, the coming of statehood, the arrival of the Meridian and then the Discovery bridges, the founding and demise of Yankton College — that have transformed this town many times over.
The fact that the building still stands and still serves is notable. It’s an unassuming but important player in the city’s history and should be remembered as such.
A TRAILBLAZER
• The other building on my mind sits on the north edge of town, and it, too, has undergone different uses. However, it’s noteworthy not so much for its history but for its name, and therein lies a trailblazing story.
Last weekend, CNN reported the death of Donald Triplett, considered the first person ever diagnosed with autism. The Mississippi man passed away June 15 at age 89 after living a full life, which included being a beloved, longtime employee at a local bank.
Triplett’s autism was identified in a groundbreaking 1943 study, “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” written by Johns Hopkins University’s Dr. Leo Kanner, a child psychiatrist recognized as the first person to chronicle and diagnose autistic symptoms and behaviors.
Kanner was born in what is now Ukraine and practiced medicine for a time in Berlin before immigrating to America in 1924, landing a post as a physician at the South Dakota State Hospital in Yankton.
“It was there (that) Kanner would learn the subtleties of pediatrics and psychiatry, two fields in which he was not experienced,” his extensive Wikipedia entry reads. He published several papers on topics such as paralysis and syphilis before leaving Yankton for a position at Johns Hopkins. He ultimately wrote the first English-language textbook on child psychiatry, a field that led to his groundbreaking work in autism. When Kanner died in 1981, he was hailed as the “father of child psychiatry.” (He was also instrumental in helping hundreds of Jewish physicians in Nazi-occupied territories come to America from Europe during World War II.)
Kanner left his mark in Yankton, namely in what is known as the Kanner State Office Building, a former element of the old Human Services Center campus and now the place where motorists get their driver licenses. The building was dedicated to honor Kanner the year before he died. Like the I.O.O.F. structure, the Kanner building may not serve its original purpose, but it endures.
The building is a small, incidental aspect of local history, but it’s an important piece in a much larger, amazing picture of a brilliant medical career.
And the Kanner building, too, represents a part of Yankton’s rich past that should never be forgotten.
